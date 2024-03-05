In the Pines, March 16

Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Hailed by The Fire Note for their "ability to craft compelling walls of shoegaze melodies while experimenting with textures and instrumentation," the psychedelia, prog-rock, and blues artists of In the Pines headline a March 16 concert event at Rock Island venue Rozz-Tox on their "Painting by Numbers" tour, with The Fire Note also praising the musicians' "virtuosity with intricate arrangements and a rich sonic palette."

With the ensemble composed of Michael Shular on lead vocals and guitar, Charlie Horn on lead guitar, Patrick Zopff on lead vocals and bass, Alex Dungan on drums and vocals, and Peter Foley on synthesizers, In The Pines is a touring music collective based in Cincinnati, Ohio. As described on the Wonderbus Festival Web site, "Formed in 2016 by childhood friends Shular and Horn, the band added Zopff and Dungan the following year and has since cultivated an idiosyncratic writing style that draws upon a 'variety of tones and colours of blues and psychedelic music throughout the ages (Citybeat Magazine). Foley’s addition in 2021 has further introduced new textures and possibilities to the band’s sound. The group has shared stages with bands such as Acid Dad, Stuyedeyed, WHY?, and Soccer Mommy and toured throughout the United States playing shows and festivals including Nelsonville Music Festival in September 2022.

"After spending five years writing, recording, and touring self-released music that weaves together psychedelia, prog rock, and beyond, Soul Step Records released the band’s LP Slow Blink in January 2020. 'Evoking images of sun-blasted desert plains and everlasting blue skies' (Atwood Magazine), this release was mixed and mastered by Dalton Allison of Post Animal and features Graham Holthaus on saxophone. Notably, the record marked the beginning of a new era for the group with Soul Step Records as their new label home.

"In November 2020, the band recorded its next album Impossible Daze in Rock Island, IL at Future Apple Tree Studio with Daytrotter Studios founding member and lead engineer, Patrick Stolley. Recorded in just seven days onto 8-track tape, this album’s creative constraints resulted in a dynamic, soulful, and heartfelt album that pulls from jazz, folk, psychedelic rock, and more. Ambient and nostalgic, this album 'could very well be an Americana music history class' (Also Cool Magazine), demonstrating the wide breadth of multi-genre mastery that In the Pines possesses. Moreover, Impossible Daze’s thematic exploration of companionship, self doubt, and romantic love is both heartwarming and refreshing in its unflinching sincerity. Following the album’s successful release in January 2022 via Soul Step Records, In The Pines further garnered nationwide attention with Impossible Daze debuting at number 140 on the NACC Top 200 and reaching Top 30 status at numerous independent radio stations all across the U.S.

"Wide-eyed and longing, In the Pines creates its own sacred geometry of rock. Through unexpected collisions of psychedelia, prog rock, shoegaze, and blues, the band decorates a sprawling sonic landscape with lyrics and melodies that walk a tightrope of restless, youthful exploration and mystical profundity."

In the Pines headlines their Rock Island engagement on March 16 with a set by Camp Regret, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.