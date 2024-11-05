In This Moment, November 20

Wednesday, November 20, 6:30 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Armed with a Grammy Award nomination (for 2021's “The In-Between"), platinum and gold record sales, and multiple Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200, the alternative-metal and hard-rock outfit In This Moments brings their "The Godmore Tour" to East Moline venue The Rust Belt on November 20, the group also noted for smash songs including “Whore,” “Blood,” and ”Adrenalize” and career streams of more than 1.3 billion to date.

Originating in Los Angeles and formed by singer Maria Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth in 2005, In This Moment's debut album Beautiful Tragedy was released in 2007. Their follow up The Dream was released the following year, debuting at number 73 on the Billboard 200, while third album A Star-Crossed Wasteland was released in 2010, and 2012's fourth album Blood debuted at number 15. In This Moment's fifth album, 2014's Black Widow, debuted at number eight, and stands as the band's highest position in the charts to date. Ritual, their sixth full-length recording, was released in the summer of 2017 and debuted at number 23, with seventh studio album Mother arriving in 2020 and eighth Godmode released last year October 27. In This Moment received nominations at the Alternative Press Music Awards, including two for Best Hard Rock Artist and one for Best Live Band, and to date, the band has five singles and an album certified either platinum or gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Throughout their career, In This Moment has performed on several notable tours and festivals, among them: Ozzfest in 2007 and 2008; Warped Tour in 2009; Download Festival in 2009, 2013, and 2018; Mayhem Festival in 2010; Music as a Weapon V tour in 2011; Uproar Festival in 2012; Rock on the Range in 2012, 2013, and 2015; Carnival of Madness tour in 2013; Knotfest in 2014; Rockfest and Rocklahoma in 2015; Carolina Rebellion in 2018; Louder Than Life in 2017 and 2019; Aftershock in 2014, 2017, and 2021; Welcome to Rockville in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019; and Knotfest in 2022.

Currently, In This Moment is touring in support of last year's Godmode, one of their most successful recordings with fans and reviewers alike. Mike DeWald of Riff wrote, "At its core, the eighth album from SoCal rockers In This Moment is the natural extension of a sound the band has been cultivating for years." Wall of Sound wrote, "This album is excellent, especially if you want something different in the heavy music world." And Rock 'N' Load praised the album saying, "All in all, Godmode is a frantically beautiful collection of songs, a perfect change of pace and direction if you need a pallet cleanser. If you haven't delved into the world of In This Moment, this could just be the perfect time to get your hands dirty."

In This Moment brings "The Godmore Tour" to East Moline on November 20 with additional sets by Kim Dracula, Mike's Dead, and Nathan James, admission to the 6:30 p.m. concert event starts at $54.75, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.