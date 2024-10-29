India Ramey, November 8

Friday, November 8, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of her new album Baptized by the Blaze that Turn Up the Amp deemed "a rousing blend of honky-tonk brash-and-sass, by turns invigorating and healing," Americana singer/songwriter India Ramey headlines a November 8 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, No Depression adding that the artist's latest is "a fascinating portrait of a honky-tonk queen who shows the way to having a good time even while expressing her vulnerability."

As stated at the artist's IndiaRamey.com site, "India Ramey blazes a trail through cinematic spaghetti Western landscapes to wood-floored honkytonks and the Appalachian foothills. India’s musical journey was not typical. 'Having grown up poor, there was a lot of pressure for me to ‘go to college and make money’ so I convinced myself that music was a hobby.' Ramey, a domestic violence survivor graduated college, got a law degree and became a domestic violence prosecutor. 'I thought if I was helping people like my Mom, I would like being a lawyer more. Despite her love of helping people, Ramey’s love for music won in the end. She gave up her law career to become a full time musician and songwriter and has never looked back.

"Featured as one of the 'Must See Acts' at SXSW, a Nashville’s Lighting 100 artist of the week, a three-time Americanafest showcasing artist, and one of NPR’s '10 Nashville Artists on the Rise, India has only continued to rise among the ranks of as one of country and Americana’s brightest up and coming, emerging artists. Her second national release, Shallow Graves debuted at number six on the Euro Americana Charts and landed a song as Rolling Stone’s pick of the week. Her new album Baptized by the Blaze ... is already the number-one added album to Amiericana Radio. Billboard says of her performance in her Nashville residency performance, 'The rollicking set recalls everyone from Tammy Wynette to Wanda Jackson.' Nashville’s Americana radio station WMOT says India is the perfect mixture of Loretta Lynn and Neko Case, Rolling Stone describes her as 'part Black Sabbath, part honky-tonk,' and the BBC’s Ralph McClean says, 'India is a singer of the truth, she knows the value of a well-told tale sung with passion and honesty. She is a bright light in the darkness. Long may she shine.'

India Ramey headlines her Davenport engagement on November 8 with an additional set by Anna Ash, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.