Insane Clown Posse, April 12

Saturday, April 12, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Their collection of 17 studio albums including top-10 Billboard smashes The Amazing Jeckel Brothers, The Might Death Pop, and Bang! Pow! Boom!, the Insane Clown Posse of Joseph Bruce and Joseph Utsler - performing under the respective personas of wicked clowns Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope - bring their tour to Davenport's Capitol Theatre on April 12, the horrorcore musicians also members of the current super-group 3 Headed Monster.

As stated in the duo's biography at the Capitol Theatre Web site: "The painted faces of the Insane Clown Posse haunt the media like an urban legend. They emerge like phantoms amidst rumors of horror and stories of violence, shrouded in secrecy and surrounded by speculation, only to disappear back underground, beneath the streets. It is this sense of mystery, and the Dark Carnival mythos which surrounds and empowers them, that has attracted thousands of fans worldwide--endearingly referred to as 'Juggalos.' To hear Juggalos tell it, ICP are the only band worth representing, far removed from 'the most hated band in the world.' But, with a career spanning over a decade of hip-hop's tumultuous history, have they earned their reputation?

"For those who seek the truth, the Insane Clown Posse (ICP) are a success story that baffles the so-called 'experts,' and defies all the rules of the music industry. Defiance has been a defining characteristic of ICP and Psychopathic Records since the beginning. Their tale begins with poor suburban kids lost in the streets of Southwest Detroit, and peaks with over ten RIAA certified albums and DVDs, including the Billboard Top 200's longest running hip-hop album – an unprecedented success for a group with no major label support, and no radio or MTV airtime. With little to no outside funding, and in spite of harsh criticism, they have managed to produce a feature film, almost a dozen music videos, a documentary film, live concert DVDs, interactive CDs, and a legendary stage show that includes theatrical sets, revolving costumes, giant crowd-spraying props, and thousands of gallons of Faygo pop.

"With the Hell's Pit album, they have achieved a certified World Record, for creating the first ever High Definition 3-D video! In their spare time, they show off their wrestling talent, in each of the major wrestling federations, and in their own Juggalo Championshit Wrestling circuit. Their activities culminate with the annual Gathering of the Juggalos – an ever-growing concert-festival extravaganza, which regularly sees over 7,000 in attendance. With all these commercial achievements, one might wonder where the bad rap comes from. Be warned, the story of how two kids in face paint went from small-time gang-bangers to monsters of the music industry is as amazing as the music itself... ."

Insane Clown Posse brings their tour to Davenport on April 12, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $79-118, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues-capitol-theatre.