Insomniac, July 14

Tuesday, July 14, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their new recording OM MOKSHA RITAM that The Obelisk called "among the most cohesive and engagingly plotted debuts of the year," the rockers of Insomniac headline a July 14 concert at davenport's Raccoon Motel, Head-Banger Reviews adding that the band's first album is "an experience that is truly mandatory for all who consider themselves even the most casual fans of heavy psych."

As stated in their biography at InsomniacVibes.com, the musicians "coalesce onto our plane like a third eye opening into the beyond. A bouncing ball on the rhythm of the universe. An aural guide past the edges of perception.

"The band took form in Atlanta, Georgia, like-minded explorers of sound and mind writing songs in the frequency of the earth. Featuring members of Deceased, Brass Knuckle Surfer, and The Buzzards of Fuzz, the outfit’s transcendent, mind-expanding psychedelic heaviness casts light on the magic and strange beauty, balanced between unconsciousness and dreams.

"Out now via Blues Funeral Recordings, the band’s debut record OM MOKSHA RITAM, or “Liberation through merging with the Universal Rhythm," is a concept album guiding the listener through an aural and spiritual journey across multiple extreme environments that test their resolve, principles, and commitment to adhering to the path.

"Adrift between this world and the next, Insomniac release themselves into the ether, spilling transportingly heavy brilliance in their wake. Like a third eye opening into the beyond, the transcendent, mind-expanding psych-doom of their debut album illuminates the strange beauty between unconsciousness and dreams.” Outlaws of the Sun called this debut "one of the most breathtaking and brilliantly surreal pieces of music I’ve heard in a very long time," while Musipedia of Metal stated, "This record is pure beauty."

“On the heels of their most recent U.S tour. with Norwegian juggernauts Kal-El, Insomniac shows no signs of slowing down, announcing additional dates for 2026 with Howling Giant, Crystal Spiders, and performances at amazing festivals like Heavy Metal Parking Lot, The Mojave Experience, and Legalize Lex."

Insomniac performs their headlining engagement in Davenport on July 14 with an additional set by Slumbering Sun, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.