Intocable, February 5

Sunday, February 5, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

With their remarkable accomplishments including two Grammy Awards, a Billboard Latin Music Lifetime Achievement Award, and 20 top-10 hits on Billboard's Latin singles charts, the Norteño and Tejano musicians of Intocable headline a February 5 concert event at Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK, the hugely popular group having released no fewer than two dozen albums since their debut more than three decades ago.

Based out of Zapata, Texas, and famed for their renditions of regional Mexican music, the Intocable sextet currently features co-founders Ricardo Muñoz (lead vocals, accordion) and René Orlando Martinez (drums, chorus) performing alongside Sergio Serna (percussion), Johnny Lee Rosas – (Bajo sexto, vocals), Alejandro Gulmar Bajo sexto), and Felix Salinas (bass). After originating in the early-1990s, Intocable fused the genres of Tejano and Norteño with a musical signature that fused Tejano's robust conjunto and Norteño folk rhythms with a pop balladry, and the group consequently became perhaps the most influential group in Tejano, with their Tejano/Norteño fusion now the blueprint for numerous other performers of regional Mexican music. The group's style combines romantic, hooky melodies, tight instrumentation and vocal harmony, and led to album smashes ranging from 1993's Simplemente...Intocable (Simply...Untouchable) to 2020's Texican (Texican).

Over the years, Incotable's career accomplishments have included four consecutive sold-out nights at Mexico City's prestigious Auditorio Nacional and the group's 2003 headlining appearance at Reliant Stadium in Houston, which drew a record 70,104 fans. They also traditionally play every year with two or three sold-out dates at the 10,000-capacity Monterrey Arena in Monterrey, Mexico —an unusual accomplishment given that Norteño groups typically play large dance halls and rarely arenas, unless it's an all day festival event. With Intocable having also won nearly a dozen of Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro awards, the ensemble received their first Grammy Awards win in 2005 (Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album for Intimamente), and their second for the musicians' 2009 album Classic. In addition, the band made history in 2015 by streaming a worldwide showcase in which more than 22,000 people tuned in, with a full 100 percent of the proceeds donated to St. Jude Hospital to help children affected with cancer.

Intocable headlines their amphitheater engagement in Moline on February 5, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $63.50-115.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.