I-ROCK 93.5: “7 Freakin' Years of Hard Rock,” August 20

Thursday, August 20, 6:30 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Celebrating, per the event title, 7 Freakin' Years of Hard Rock, radio station I-ROCK 93.5 brings its annual anniversary party back to Eat Moline venue The Rust Belt on August 20, this year's entertainers boasting the hard-driving talents of Eva Under Fire, Alborn, Autumn Kings, and Left on Red.

Eva Under Fire don’t try to fit in. Instead, the group have blazed their own trail out of the Midwest by proudly playing hard rock without apology or compromise. They aren’t afraid to tackle uncomfortable subject matter, but they’re also willing to cut loose on stage. Instead of trying to fit in a pre-existing lane, they bulldoze a path through rock, alternative, metal, and electronic, absorbing elements of each within their catchy, caustic, and cathartic signature sound. Powered by this approach, they’ve tallied nearly 100 million streams, sold out headline shows, and performed alongside iconic artists. For the better part of a decade, the collective fought to be heard. Driven by a no-nonsense old school Detroit work ethic, the band served up the War EP [2016], the Heavy on the Heart EP [2018], and the debut LP Love, Drugs & Misery [2022]. The latter spawned “Blow” [feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills], which generated more than 25 million Spotify streams and reached the Top 15 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart.

Joining Eva Under Fire for I-ROCK 93.5's 7 Freakin' Years of Hard Rock bash, Alborn is a powerhouse alternative metal band from the Midwest, blending raw intensity with undeniable melodic hooks. Known for their blue-collar stage presence, sticky choruses, and high-energy performances, the band has built a reputation for delivering heavy, memorable songs both on record and on stage. Autumn Kings is a Canadian rock band formed in LaSalle, Ontario, in 2015, who have since relocated to Detroit, Michigan, They started as an independent band but signed with label Hopeless Records in August 2024, and the inspirations for their music stem from Linkin Park and Metallica. And Left on Red is a mid-Missouri metalcore band that seamlessly blends a diverse array of influences into their distinct sound. Their debut EP Imposter Syndrome, released in May of 2024, showcases their ability to fuse intricate melodies, relentless rhythms, and raw emotion, establishing the group as a formidable force in the metalcore genre.

I-ROCK 93.5's Freakin' Years of Hard Rock celebration takes place in East Moline on August 20, admission to the 6:30 p.m. concert event is $13.31-24.42, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.