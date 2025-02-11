I-Rock 93.5 Cabin Fever with Josey Scott – Original Voice of Saliva, February 21

Friday, February 21, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With its frontman revered as the former lead vocalist of the chart-topping rock band, Josey Scott – Original Voice of Saliva serves as headliner for the I-Rock 93.5 Cabin Fever concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, the February 21 event treating fans to an unforgettable night with the singer behind such Billboard hits as "Your Disease," "Ladies & Gentleman," "Broken Sunday," and the number-one smash "Always."

Formed in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1996, Saliva delivered their self-titled debut album in 1997 through Rockingchair Records, were subsequently signed to Island Records, and went on to release their second studio album Every Six Seconds in 2001. (Seven years later, the album went platinum.) Saliva debuted their third studio album Back into Your System in 2002, which reached number 19 on the Billboard 200 and launched one of the band's most successful songs, "Always," which hit number one Billboard's Modern Rock Chart. Survival of the Sickest arrived in 2004 and Blood Stained Love Story in 2007, a recording that repeated Back into Your System's chart performance at number 19 on the Billboard 200. Its first single, "Ladies and Gentlemen," peaked at number two on the Mainstream Rock Chart, and Saliva's most well known lineup, which lasted from 2000 to 2005, consisted of Josey Scott, Wayne Swinny, Chris D'Abaldo, Dave Novotny, and Paul Crosby.

Beyond his famed tenure with Saliva, Scott collaborated with Chad Kroeger from the rock band Nickelback on the Spider-Man movie's theme song "Hero." This recording also featured Tyler Connolly, Mike Kroeger, Matt Cameron, and Jeremy Taggart, and won the Best Video from a Film on the MTV Music Video Awards in 2003.

Scott also appeared as a hidden character in the video game Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2003, which features three Saliva songs on the soundtrack: "Raise Up," "Superstar," and "Superstar II (EA Mix)," the latter of which is exclusive to the game. In October of 2019, Scott announced that he would be reuniting with Saliva for a new album and tour, and four years later, the rocker stated that he would begin touring with a new band named Josey Scott's Saliva, performing Saliva's song from his era as well as his new songs. In January of 2024, Scott rebranded Josey Scott's Saliva into his solo project.

Josey Scott – Original Voice of Saliva headlines the I-Rock 93.5 Cabin Fever concert on February 21 with additional sets by (Hed) P.E., Adema, Flaw, and Core, admission to the 7 p.m. event is $9.35-19.35, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.