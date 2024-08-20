I-Rock Fifth-Anniversary Show: All That Remains, Alborn, and Shallow Side, August 31

Saturday, August 31, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Celebrating a quintet of years as one of the Quad Cities' most popular FM radio stations with a free Labor Day weekend bash, East Moline venue the Rust Belt will present the I-Rock Fifth-Anniversary Show on August 31, this evening of exhilarating live music featuring sets by three national rock outfits: the Massachusetts-based All That Remains, northern Illinois' Alborn, and the Alabama talents of Shallow Side.

Formed in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1998, All That Remains has released nine studio albums, with 10th recording No Tomorrow arriving later this year, and have sold more than a million records worldwide. The outfit currently consists of vocalist and co-founder Philip Labonte, rhythm guitarist Mike Martin, lead guitarist Jason Richardson, bassist Matt Deis, and drummer Anthony Barone. The band released their debut album Behind Silence & Solitude in March of 2002, with second recording This Darkened Heart debuting in March of 2004. But it was the musicians' third album The Fall of Ideals, released in July of 2006, that truly ensured All That Remains' legacy. Also released through Prosthetic Records, the album is considered to be the band's breakthrough release, as it entered the Billboard 200 chart at number 75, selling almost 13,000 copies in its first week. Since then, All That Remains' other albums have included 2012's A War You Cannot Win, 2018's Victim of the New Disease, and 2017's Madness, the latter of which boasted a cover of Garth Brooks’ “The Thunder Rolls,” that trended on VEVO and generated 21 million-plus total views and eight million Spotify streams in under a year’s time.

Formed in 2016, Northern Illinois based alternative metal band Alborn consists of Justin Taylor (guitar/lead vocals), Alex Raser (drums/vocals), Zame Lewis (bass), and Nate Guske (guitar/vocals). Alborn released their debut EP Impairative in 2020, with followup singles “Full Circle," “Cause to Create,” and “Hindsight” taking them through 2021, and the rockers successes have included placement on Spotify’s “Rock Hard” playlist, SiriusXM Octane, and Music Choice. Alborn has also shared stages with the likes of Shinedown, Sevendust, Buckcherry, Adelitas Way, Badflower, Gemini Syndrome, and Plush.

Since coming into the rock scene in 2012, Shallow Side has released a little of everything, including several EPs, a full-length album, a compilation album plus a number of assorted cover songs and singles. Their 2007 EP ONE spurred three radio singles – "Rebel," "Renegade" (a powerful Styx cover), and "Can You Hear Me" – that began to get them noticed and earned them the title of Loudwire’s ‘Best New Artist of the Year’. Their extensive music catalog has now surpassed more than 50 million streams globally, and their music videos have eclipsed 18 million views on their YouTube channel and another 25 million views created by users on YouTube.

With the doors opening at 6 p.m., the I-Rock Fifth-Anniversary Show gets underway at 7 p.m. on August 31, admission is free, and more information is available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.