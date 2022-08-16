Ivan Singh, August 25

Thursday, August 25, 7 p.m.

Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street, Rock Island IL

Appearing locally in a special fundraiser co-hosted by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, singer/guitarist Ivan Singh headlines an August 25 Summer Concert Series event in Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park, the 28-year-old Argentinian praised by Chicago's WGN radio as "one of the most-known blues guitar players in his country who has a unique can-box guitar and a particular way of playing it."

Originally from Cordoba, Argentina, Singh recently moved to Chicago, and has had since made a considerable mark as a rising Chicago Blues artist using his four-string “Lata de Batata” slide guitar to develop a distinctive sound and stand-out style. His self-titled album debut was released in 2019, but prior to its release, The Shepherd Express was already wowed by the young artist, stating, “They say that the blues is a universal language, not unlike a smile. A case in point would be Ivan Singh, a young bluesman from Argentina, whose guitar playing convincingly conveys the part of playing the blues that is impossible to learn, the feeling. You either have it or you don’t. You can’t fake it, and you can only improve what is already there with practice and dedication. If the few examples of his playing that are available on the internet are any indication, Singh … should have a productive career ahead of him, playing blues music with that sense of authenticity that only comes naturally.”

Apart from performing all over Argentina, Singh has also played major cities in the United States (Memphis, New York, Austin) and Europe (Madrid, Paris, Barcelona), as well as in Brazil and Chile, and he has collaborated with noted musicians including Buddy Guy, John Primer, Chris Cain, John Primer, Super Chican, Slam Allen & the James Cotton Band, Lurrie Bell, Cedric Burnside, Mike Wheeler, and Jimmy Burns. Following his August 25 showcase in Rock Island, Singh will return to the Quad Cities over the September 16 and 17 weekend for the 2022 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival, which finds the artist booked on the main stage (on September 17) alongside fellow talents Kevin Burt & Big Medicine, Billy Branch & Sons of the Blyes, Joe Louis Walker, Sue Foley, the Altered 5 Blues Band, Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, Vanessa Collier, and Bernard Allison.

Ivan Singh's August 25 concert in Schwiebert Riverfront Park takes place at 7 p.m., donations are encouraged for the free fundraising event, and more information is available by contacting the Mississippi Valley Blues Society at (563)322-5837 and MVBS.org.