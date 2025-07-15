Jack Blocker, July 24

Thursday, July 24, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Currently touring in support of his forthcoming debut album The Land on Most High, the September release boasting the singles "Azalea" and 'Lonestar," alternative rock, folk, and pop musician Jack Blocker makes his first headlining appearance at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on July 24, the singer/songwriter known for being a finalist on the 22nd season of American Idol.

Born in Richardson, Texas, in 1998, Blocker was initially inspired to pursue music from listening to country artists and worship songs. He went to high school at Trinity Christian Academy in Addison, Texas, where he met his future wife, Georgia. He is a self-taught guitarist who learned how to play from watching YouTube instructional videos, and prior to American Idol, Blocker was in a pop band called Rightfield, which he formed while attending the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. The nascent artist majored in communications, and in 2022, he, his wife, and Blocker's bandmate Reed Hoelscher moved to Nashville to pursue music as a full-time career. While Blocker continued recording with his band, he simultaneously became a solo artist and began writing songs.

Blocker auditioned for American Idol in Nashville with his original song "I Was Wrong." Luke Bryan voted "yes," while Katy Perry voted "no." Lionel Richie was on the fence, but decided to vote "no." After Blocker left the room, however, Richie questioned his decision, took a vote, and the entire crew plus Ryan Seacrest voted to bring Blocker back in for a "yes." after which they gave him his golden ticket to Hollywood. Blocker sang "Long Tall Sally" by Little Richard and "One and Only" by Adele in American Idol's Top 7, and the following week, in the Top 5, he was lauded for his performances of "Nobody's Fool" by Brad Paisley and "Space Oddity" by David Bowie. After these performances, Blocker was announced as part of the Final 3 alongside Abi Carter and Will Moseley, and in the finale, he sang "I'll Be There for You" by Bon Jovi and "All My Ex's Live in Texas" by George Strait. Following these performances, Blocker was eliminated in third place. Afterward, through, Blocker was able to perform a duet with Perry on her song "What Makes a Woman," in which she allowed him to write his own verse.

Joe Blocker headlines his Davenport engagement on July 24, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.