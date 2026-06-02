Jack Fister, June 14

Sunday, June 14, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of his album debut, Watershed, released at the tail end of December, county and honkytonk singer/songwriter Jack Fister and his band headline a June 14 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel.

As stated at JackFister.com, the artist is "a country singer, picker, songwriter, and Honky-Tonk bandleader born and raised in Saint Louis, Missouri, and now based in Austin. He began his music career in South St. Louis’ DIY Hardcore Punk scene with the band Q,, the infamous Garage-Rock group Soda Boys, and others, but was always drawn to country music by its honest poetry, depth, and narrative.

"Jack faced harsh reality at the age of six with the alcoholic death of his father. At 17, Jack was sent to a Utah wilderness program for troubled youth. Shortly after he began touring as a lead guitarist, hitchhiking, and busking across the country for many years until deciding to load his pick up truck with his belongings, settling on Austin, Texas, to focus on his music career and find a home within the local Honky-Tonk community. In December of 2023, after 14 years of battling alcohol and drug addiction, Jack checked into rehab and his sobriety has given him the revitalized spiritual fire for music and community while living in the converted garage loft on the Sweetheart Studios property in Elgin, Texas.

"While developing a signature fingerpick-strummed style from his love of Townes Van Zandt and Willie Nelson, he formed Jack Fister’s Wildlife. They found a home in South Austin’s Sagebrush, playing at White Horse, Sam’s Town Point, and becoming a mainstay of the local scene. Watershed is the culmination of Jack’s experiences since becoming Texan and dedicating himself to the craft of country music. Inspired by his mother’s resilience and his stepfather’s agricultural upbringing, Jack continues to work in livestock/agriculture today on a small plot near Austin."

Jack Fister performs his headlining engagement in Davenport on June 14, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.