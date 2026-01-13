The Jack Wharff Band, January 24

Saturday, January 24, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their 2025 Richmond's Most Wanted that Holler Country insisted "isn’t a one-and-done listening experience" given that "each listen explores something new and beautiful in their finely crafted music," the talents of The Jack Wharff Band headline a January 24 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Holler County adding that last summer's recording "is probably one of the best debut EPs to be released in a long while, and we know how steep the competition is in country music right now."

As stated at TheJackWharffBand.com: "Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, The Jack Wharff Band play a strikingly unique blend of bluegrass, country, and rock. Known for their electric live performances, masterful instrumentation, and their ability to make music that consistently defies the confines of genre, the young band burst onto the scene last year with snippets of jaw-dropping original songs posted to TikTok and Reels. Comprised of vocalist/frontman Jack Wharff, drummer Garrett Howell, bassist Ryan Atchison, and guitarist Evan Novoa, the salt of the earth four-piece have quickly captivated audiences with their infectious energy and unrelenting passion for the craft. The band has taken everything that has come their way in stride – viral videos of their original songs, a record deal with Big Machine Records, a move to Music City and more – earning a loyal following along the way. With an unparalleled ability to command an audience with vibrant stage presence far beyond their years and toe-tapping anthems that beg to be sung along to, it’s clear that this is just the beginning for The Jack Wharff Band."

Adding to the praise for Richmond's Most Wanted, Country Stag raved, "The Jack Wharff Band are impressive at creating music that tests the limit of genres, while remaining true to their own unique sound and story." Last month, Grand Ole Opry and Old Crow Medicine Show member Ketch Secor offered the country/Americana four-piece an invitation to make their Opry debut on February 10. And prior to traveling the country in their current "From the Hills to the Holler Tour," The Jack Wharff Band found their track "No Way Out" featured in a December episode of Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series Landman, a song written by Wharff alongside Wes Critt, David "Messy" Mescon, and Mikey Reaves.

The Jack Wharff Band headlines their Davenport engagement on January 24 with an additional set by Brendan Walter, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $23.81, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.