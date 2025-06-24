Jackson & the Janks, July 4

Friday, July 4, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Praised by American Blues Scene for delivering "a full-throttle dose of rhythm & blues" with "introspection and grace," the touring artists of Jackson & the Janks headline a 4th of July concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Holler Country Music adding, "With their New Orleans-inspired take on the protogenic power of rhythm & blues, the band uses early rock & roll as a loose template and turns it on its head."

With their second album Write It Down due on June 27, Jackson & the Janks – fomented in New Orleans, now based in Brooklyn – have seen their music streamed more than 1 million times. The unique arrangements of the band have deep roots in New Orleans, too, with Jackson Lynch on guitar and vocals, Matt Bell (Esther Rose) on lap steel, Craig Flory (Tuba Skinny) on bass saxophone, and Sam Doores (The Deslondes) sharing backing vocals while trading-off on drums and keys. All but two songs on the new album were recorded in New Orleans to vintage tape by Jon Atkinson (Kim Wilson, Nora Brown, Henry Gray, Jontavious Willis, Martha Spencer, Bill and the Belles).

Jackson & the Janks have performed at the Brooklyn Folk Fest, Blackpot Festival (Louisiana), and Oldtone Festival (New York), and did a video session for tastemaker series GemsOnVHS and Jackson did solo sessions for Paste and Western AF. This year has already seen the band play at SXSW as well as two nights at the Nashville branch of Skinny Dennis on bills with the Deslondes, and the musicians are confirmed to perform at September's Oldtone Festival in the Hudson Valley.

Jackson spent years living in New Orleans, busking on Royal Street to pay rent and feed himself, alongside folks who later came to prominence, among them Sierra Ferrell and Tuba Skinny. In the process, he learned how sing and to project his voice. The band started out covering gospel songs before Lynch picked up his pen.

Born and raised in Ireland, Lynch started on guitar then learned his first fiddle tunes from his grandfather, a traditional Irish fiddler. Lynch discovered roots music via his dad’s wide-ranging record collection, which had everything from old-time to New Orleans rhythm & blues. His dad is a musician, radio DJ, and tarot-reader. Lynch and his mom moved to the Lower East Side in New York City when he was eight years old and he joined the Jalopy Theatre scene at 16 years old. Lynch is also a member of the old-time string band trio Down Hill Strugglers on vocals and fiddle. He sometimes also sits in with Nora Brown in concert and appears on Brown’s 2021 album Sidetrack My Engine.

Jackson is inspired by such classic New Orleans musicians as Bobby Charles, Irma Thomas, Smiley Lewis, James Booker, but also by his friends’ projects including Tuba Skinny, The Deslondes, The Loftiness, Esther Rose, and Chris Acker. Unlike the debut album, all but one song on Write It Down are Jackson Lynch originals, inspired by his time living and playing music in the Crescent City. The first single was “The Kick,” calling back to a time when a song could just be about a dance. It is an actual dance that Lynch learned over a Thanksgiving dinner among musicians in New Orleans. “Let’s Leave Here" took shape during the eerie, deserted days of COVID lockdowns in NYC. “Beats Me” recalls Jackie Wilson. “I Don’t Give Any” kicks off with a striking horn riff before lumbering into a Bo Diddley beat. And “Lament,” a cover of a 1959 single by Mamie Perry, brings to mind Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, in the Janks’ reading. “Riding on a Smile” brings some tenderness.

Brooklyn Folk Fest founding producer Eli Smith said of Jackson, “It’s amazing how steeped he is in American folk music, I mean in in a major way, more than almost anyone, Blues, gospel, old-time songs and ballads, traditional Irish music. He plays the fiddle, guitar, and banjo. He is well-versed in the canon of American folk music from field recordings, 78s, and archival sources.”

Jackson & the Janks headline their Davenport engagement on July 4, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.