Jackson Dean, February 6

Friday, February 6, 7:30 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

A 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards nominee for New Male Artist of the Year whose Billboard smashes include "Don't Come Lookin'" and "Heavens to Betsy," Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jackson Dean headlines a February 6 concert event at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, Country Swag raving that on the artist's sophomore album, "every single song off On the Back of My Dreams is exactly what music is all about."

As stated at JacksonDeanMusic.com: "One of Nashville’s most intriguing artists with his strong gravel-toned vocals, wayward spirit, intentional songwriting, and overall mystique, the fast-rising singer/songwriter Jackson Dean has earned a reputation for his impressive live show and thought-provoking, lyric-driven music. The young talent burst on the scene in 2022 with his atmospheric, musically-forward debut album Greenbroke that featured his platinum debut single 'Don’t Come Lookin’,' which cemented Jackson as the youngest solo male country artist to reach the top of the charts with a debut, and his gold-certified follow-up single 'Fearless (The Echo).' His live-show standout and current single 'Heavens to Betsy' marked the lead track from his ' ... near-perfect follow-up” (American Songwriter) sophomore album On the Back of My Dreams, released [in the fall of 2024] via Big Machine Records. The textured, experiential body of work is built on transcendental, swelling songs and Dean’s bone-shaking vocal performance, delivered with striking swagger.

"The demand for Jackson skyrocketed after landing a coveted spot on artist to watch lists by Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and CMT, as well as an ACM New Male Artist of the Year nomination in 2023. A vocalist who truly thrives on stage (as evident in his Live At The Ryman album), the Maryland native has leaned hard into touring, building a passionate fanbase that connects on a deeper level – both on his headlining runs and as support for superstars including Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown, Brooks & Dunn, Lee Brice, Hardy, and Brothers Osborne. Ever-evolving and expanding into new territory both sonically and lyrically," Dean "is currently on his headlining On the Back of My Dreams Tour internationally.."

Jackson Dean headlines his East Moline engagement on February 6, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $58.82, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBestQC.com.