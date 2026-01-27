27 Jan 2026

Jackson Dean, February 6

By Reader Staff

Jackson Dean at the Rust Belt -- February 6.

Friday, February 6, 7:30 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

A 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards nominee for New Male Artist of the Year whose Billboard smashes include "Don't Come Lookin'" and "Heavens to Betsy," Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jackson Dean headlines a February 6 concert event at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, Country Swag raving that on the artist's sophomore album, "every single song off On the Back of My Dreams is exactly what music is all about."

As stated at JacksonDeanMusic.com: "One of Nashville’s most intriguing artists with his strong gravel-toned vocals, wayward spirit, intentional songwriting, and overall mystique, the fast-rising singer/songwriter Jackson Dean has earned a reputation for his impressive live show and thought-provoking, lyric-driven music. The young talent burst on the scene in 2022 with his atmospheric, musically-forward debut album Greenbroke that featured his platinum debut single 'Don’t Come Lookin’,' which cemented Jackson as the youngest solo male country artist to reach the top of the charts with a debut, and his gold-certified follow-up single 'Fearless (The Echo).' His live-show standout and current single 'Heavens to Betsy' marked the lead track from his ' ... near-perfect follow-up” (American Songwriter) sophomore album On the Back of My Dreams, released [in the fall of 2024] via Big Machine Records. The textured, experiential body of work is built on transcendental, swelling songs and Dean’s bone-shaking vocal performance, delivered with striking swagger.

"The demand for Jackson skyrocketed after landing a coveted spot on artist to watch lists by Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and CMT, as well as an ACM New Male Artist of the Year nomination in 2023. A vocalist who truly thrives on stage (as evident in his Live At The Ryman album), the Maryland native has leaned hard into touring, building a passionate fanbase that connects on a deeper level – both on his headlining runs and as support for superstars including Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown, Brooks & Dunn, Lee Brice, Hardy, and Brothers Osborne. Ever-evolving and expanding into new territory both sonically and lyrically," Dean "is currently on his headlining On the Back of My Dreams Tour internationally.."

Jackson Dean headlines his East Moline engagement on February 6, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $58.82, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBestQC.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

    

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 