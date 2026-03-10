Jake Owen, March 20

Friday, March 20, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

A chart-topping American Country Award and Academy of Country Music Award winner currently touring in support of his 2025 album Dreams to Dream, singer/songwriter Jake Owen headlines a March 20 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, his most recent recording inspiring Saving Country Music to rave, "It’s like nothing you ever heard from Jake Owen, or really any current or former mainstream country music before."

Born in Winter Haven, Florida, in 1981, Owen signed to RCA Nashville in 2006, and released his debut studio album Startin' with Me that same year. This album produced three singles, all of which reached top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart: his debut "Yee Haw," "Something About a Woman," and the record's title track. Owen's second studio album, 2009's Easy Does It, accounted for three additional smash singles in "Don't Think I Can't Love You," "Eight Second Ride," and "Tell Me," and in September of 2011, the singer/songwriter achieved his first number-one hit with the title track to his third studio album Barefoot Blue Jean Night. Owen's additional chart-toppers include "Alone with You," "The One That Got Away," and "Anywhere with You," while his fourth studio album Days of Gold produced two singles with its title song, which broke into the top 20 in 2013, and the number-one sensation "Beachin'."

Since then, Owen landed a platinum-selling release in 2016's American Love, with its “American Country Love Song” also a number-one hit, and he scored no fewer than four chart-topping Billboard tunes in “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” “Down to the Honkytonk,” “Homemade,” and “Made for You,” all of them from his album Greetings from … Jake. With that recording praised by Billboard as a "country-grounded odyssey," Owen went on to deliver 2023's Loose Cannon and last November's Dreams to Dream, and also founded his nonprofit charity the Jake Owen Foundation in 2010 that has raised more than $3 million to date. Initially designed to offer financial support on a national level to children battling cancer, it now provides assistance to various youth organizations in Indian River County, and the organization holds an annual Jake Owen Foundation weekend during which he performs to raise money for affected youths.

Jake Owen brings his national tour to Davenport on March 20 alongside special guest Kendell Marvel, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $45-95, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-vanues/capitol-theatre.