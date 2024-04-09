09 Apr 2024

Jake Owen, April 19

By Reader Staff

Jake Owen at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center -- April 19.

Friday, April 19, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A chart-topping American Country Award and Academy of Country Music Award winner currently touring in support of his 2023 album Loose Cannon, singer/songwriter Jake Owen headlines an April 19 concert event at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, his most recent recording inspiring OutKick to call it "a great reminder that there's nothing better than cracking a cold beer and just cruising through an exceptional country album."

Born in Winter Haven, Florida, in 1981, Owen signed to RCA Nashville in 2006, and released his debut studio album Startin' with Me that same year. This album produced three singles, all of which reached top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart: his debut "Yee Haw," "Startin' with Me," "Something About a Woman," and the record's title track. Owen's second studio album, 2009's Easy Does It, accounted for three additional smash singles in "Don't Think I Can't Love You," "Eight Second Ride," and "Tell Me," and in September of 2011, the singer/songwriter achieved his first number-one hit with the title track to his third studio album Barefoot Blue Jean Night. Owen's additional chart-toppers include "Alone with You," "The One That Got Away," and "Anywhere with You," while his fourth studio album Days of Gold produced two singles with its title track, which broke the top 20 in 2013, and the number-one sensation "Beachin'."

Since then, Owen landed a platinum-selling release in 2016's American Love, with its “American Country Love Song” also a number-one hit, and he scored no fewer than four chart-topping Billboard tunes in “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” “Down to the Honkytonk,” “Homemade,” and “Made for You,” all of them from his album Greetings from … Jake. With that recording praised by Billboard as a "country-grounded odyssey," Owen also founded his nonprofit charity the Jake Owen Foundation in 2010 that has raised more than $3 million to date. Initially designed to offer financial support on a national level to children battling cancer, it now provides assistance to various youth organizations in Indian River County, and the organization holds an annual Jake Owen Foundation weekend during which he performs to raise money for affected youths.

Jake Owen plays his headlining Event Center engagement on April 19, and admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $150, which includes hosted beer, wine, select cocktails, and soda, with proceeds from the event directly benefiting the Birdies for Charity Bonus Fund. For more information and tickets, call (563)328-8000 and visit RhythmCityCasino.com.

