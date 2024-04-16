Jake Simon, April 27

Saturday, April 27, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the country-music artist praised by Obscure Sound for how his "mellow vocals lead into a soulful vocal lushness," singer/songwriter Jake Simon headlines an April 27 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the native of Grinnell, Iowa having made his debut to country radio with "I Still Think About You," which became a top-40 single on the Music Row Country Breakout chart.

As Simon explained in his 2023 interview with Canvas Rebel, "I went to college and had been writing songs for fun ... and then I played my first gig and got paid and was shocked how much fun and easy it was. Then for two years I played every weekend while being a full time student and I realized I was wasting my money and so I quit school and went all in on music!

"I got into music because I always felt music a little deeper than what I thought other people did. I was an athlete in school and didn’t tell people I was secretly writing songs. But I couldn’t describe the feeling I would get when I would play them, even to just myself. So when I’m my college football career fell apart, I knew that’s where I was going to put most of my time. I write music that doesn’t really fit into one box. I try and tell a story that is relatable and not just like everybody else. I grew up in the country and love the little things, so I try to make that come through through my music. I’m proud of how many shows I’ve played, how many big shows with national artists I’ve done. I had a song on a national radio chart in 2020 and it peaked at number 26, so I’m proud of that, too!"

"My goal is to be able to live a comfortable life playing music. I want to sell tickets to people who genuinely care about my music. Being famous isn’t necessarily a dream of mine. But filling rooms with people who care is what I’m striving for."

Jake Simon headlines his Davenport engagement on April 27 with an additional set by Anderson Daniels, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15.88, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.