Jake Worthington, July 28

Friday, July 28, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel. 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the singer/songwriter's self-titled debut described by Entertainment Focus as a work that is "steeped in classic sounds but works in the modern, and vast, landscape of the genre," country artist Jake Worthington headlines his first concert event at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on July 28, as the critically lauded talent wraps up a tour that has taken him from Tennessee to Texas to Missouri to Iowa over the span of eight days.

For Worthington, a native of La Porte, Texas, traditional country music has been ingrained in his DNA since childhood. Raised on his grandfather's porch performances of Ray Price, Merle Haggard, and George Jones, he soon picked up his own Gibson acoustic and realized the breadth of his soon-to-be-classic, wide, and wild voice. Now, Worthington breathes fresh life to dance halls, beer joints, and ballrooms from Texas to Tennessee with his recently released 13-song, self-penned debut album Jake Worthington. Captivating listeners with his honky-tonk stylings, the singer-songwriter has already started bringing two-step anthems to venues across the country, opening for Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Pat Green, Hank Williams Jr., ERNEST, and additional talents, with headline dates running throughout 2023.

Also a newly sought-after feature artist across the Nashville landscape, Worthington has enjoyed guest spots on Hixtape: Vol. 2 with Ronnie Dunn and Jake Owen on the rowdy country tune “Jonesin',” Ronnie Dunn's 2022 album 100 Proof Neon on “Honky Tonk Town,” and ERNEST's 2023 extension Flower Shops (The Album): Two Dozen Roses on “Heartache In My 100 Proof.” Reviews for his album debut, meanwhile, have been ecstatic, with Country Swag calling it an LP “that is sure to entice traditional country-music fans while winning over tons of new ones,” and Holler Country calling it “packed with honky-tonk dance-floor fillers, heartbreak anthems, and, you guessed it, a shot or two of whiskey for good measure. As the singer/songwriter declares, “I believe in country music as much as I believe in my next breath," and “blame it on my raising, but I think there ought to be room for country in country music.”

Jake Worthington headlines his Davenport engagement on July 28, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.