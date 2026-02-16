Jason Eady, March 4

Wednesday, March 4, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of his 2025 release Mississippi (unplugged) that Americana Highways deemed "hushed and straight from the heart," country-music singer/songwriter Jason Eady headlines a March 4 engagement at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist's 2021 album To the Passage of Time also hailed by Saving Country Music as "a gorgeously crafted record of purposeful expressions."

As stated at Grokipedia.com: "Born outside Jackson, Mississippi, Eady grew up immersed in the diverse sounds of the Delta region, including blues, soul, vintage R&B, and swamp rock, which shaped his early passion for country music. At age 14, he began performing in cover bands and writing original songs, though Mississippi audiences initially favored hits over his compositions. After a brief, disillusioning stint pursuing a Nashville recording deal at 18, Eady enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving six years as an Arabic translator with overseas assignments that paused his musical pursuits.

"Following his discharge, Eady relocated to Fort Worth, Texas, where he worked in IT before transitioning to full-time music, building a local following through open-mike nights and embracing Texas audiences' appreciation for original material. His career gained momentum with self-released albums starting in 2005, including his debut From Underneath the Old, followed by regional successes like Wild Eyed Serenade (2007) and When the Money's All Gone (2009, produced by veteran songwriter Kevin Welch). A breakthrough arrived with the 2012 release of AM Country Heaven, which charted on Billboard's Country Albums and Heatseekers lists, establishing him nationally for his authentic, acoustic-driven sound influenced by Welch's uncompromising approach and artists like Don Williams and Willie Nelson.

"Eady's discography continued to evolve, with notable albums such as Daylight/Dark (2014), a self-titled effort (2017), and the collaborative project Something Together (2017) with his then-wife, singer/songwriter Courtney Patton, reflecting a more personal and organic style recorded with his road band on later works like I Travel On (2018), To the Passage of Time (2021), and Mississippi (2023). Based in Texas since the early 2000s, he remains active in the Americana scene, touring extensively and releasing music that prioritizes raw emotion and regional authenticity."

Jason Eady headlines his Davenport engagement on March 4 with an additional set by Marquel Morel, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $26.45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.