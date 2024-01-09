Jason Singer, January 25

Thursday, January 25, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Coming off am intensely challenging year personally and professionally, Jason Singer, famed for his popular solo project Michigander, headlines a January 25 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel in support of his EP It Will Never Be the Same, his work leading NPR to rave, "Jason Singer's mix of optimism and vulnerability has been one of indie rock's most exciting stories in the last few years."

With Singer himself born and bred and Michigan, Michigander itself is a project in which, according to AllMusic.com, the singer/songwriter "employs a rich blend of hook-driven and radio-ready indie rock with electronic flourishes and earnest, bighearted storytelling that invokes names like Lord Huron and Mumford & Sons. The Midland native is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist who spent his formative years building a sonic persona that looked to a wide array of influencers, including Coldplay, Rush, James Taylor, and the White Stripes. After honing his skills playing solo sets, Singer relocated to Kalamazoo in 2014 and began operating under the Michigander moniker."

"In 2016, he issued the nostalgia-driven single 'Nineties,' which garnered over a million online streams. Looking to capitalize on the success of the single, Singer turned his one-man solo project into a fully-fledged rock & roll band and hit the road, sharing bills with contemporaries like Ra Ra Riot, Tokyo Police Club, and Twin Peaks, and released the group's debut EP, Midland, in 2018. The following year saw the band ink a deal with C3 Records and issue a second EP, Where Do We Go from Here?" Electric Music Lover, meanwhile, stated that Michigander's Everything Will Be Ok Eventually “is a stunning, flawlessly-crafted work, and easily one of the best EPs of 2021. I now count Michigander among my favorite artists currently making music, and look forward to hearing more stellar music from them for years to come."

The year 2022 however, was an intensely difficult one for Singer, who suffered a broken leg while filming a music video, and whose wife suffered a traumatic brain injury after being run over by a truck Yet the artist rallied with the aid of therapy and the release of It Will Never Be the Same, which has earned Singer some of the strongest notices of his career. I'm Music Magazine stated, “Michigander's It Will Never Be The Same is set to be an indie hit with its motivating messages, Singer's stunning vocals, and storytelling. Listening to the songs will guarantee to uplift your day and make you want to sing along.” Atwood magazine, meanwhile, raved, "Michigander’s best work yet, It Will Never Be the Same is an inspiring, spirited collection of intimate indie rock eruptions and upheavals brimming with raw passion, soaring energy, and feverish emotion. Charming and charismatic, it’s music made for seizing the day, being our best selves, and leaning into change."

Jason Singer headlines his Davenport engagement on January 25 with an additional set by Young Ritual, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.