The Jazz Ambassadors, April 17

Thursday, April 17, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by legendary composer and EGOT (Emmy/Grammy/Oscar/Tony) recipient Marvin Hamlisch, who said of the ensemble “I can't imagine better ambassadors for our country,” the United States Army's premier big-band outfit the Jazz Ambassadors headline an April 17 concert presented by Quad Cities Arts, the group's April 17 Davenport engagement demonstrating why the musicians have earned acclaim both at home and abroad while performing America’s original art form.

Known as "America’s Big Band," the Jazz Ambassadors formed in 1969, and is currently in its 56th year of bringing joy to audiences throughout the United States and overseas with traditionally free concert events. Performances by the Jazz Ambassadors offer some of the most versatile programming of any large-scale music outfit, with the group's concerts including classic big-band standards, instrumental and vocal solo features, patriotic favorites, contemporary jazz works, and original arrangements and compositions by past and present members of the ensemble. Many of these original works are available for free download through Perspectives, a jazz education initiative originated by the Jazz Ambassadors themselves.

Over their many years of performing, the Jazz Ambassadors have played all 50 of the United States, as well as Canada, Mexico, Japan, India, and Europe. The musicians have also shared their talents in joint concerts with the Boston Pops, National Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Seattle Symphony, and, at Carnegie Hall, with Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops. International appearances, meanwhile, include showcased sets at jazz festivals in Montreux, Newport, Toronto, Brussels, and the Netherlands that have been met with enthusiastic acclaim, as well as concerts in England, Wales, Luxembourg, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Norway.

Although admission is free to the April 17 performance with the Jazz Ambassadors, general-admission tickets are required for the 7:30 p.m. concert, and more information is available by calling (301)677-6586 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.