JD McPherson, July 5

Saturday, July 5, 8 p.m.

Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Avenue, Maquoketa IA

Touring in support of his 2024 album Nite Owls, a recording that Tinnitist said "delivers the signature sounds of vintage garage-rock while also seamlessly bridging the sounds of David Bowie and Alan Vega, rockabilly and R&B singer/songwriter JD McPherson headlines a July 5 concert at Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn, Metacritic adding that "Nite Owls is McPherson's most fully realized front-to-back example of his talent yet."

Born in rural Buffalo Valley, Oklahoma, in 1977, McPherson, as stated at AllMusic.com, "grew up listening to a wide array of music, from traditional country and rockabilly to punk and hip-hop. Although music was always an interest, the singer first worked on his family's cattle ranch and later earned a master's degree in Open Media from Tulsa University, eventually teaching and receiving attention for his video art installations. It was while performing with the Tulsa-based roots ensemble the Starkweather Boys that his classic style caught the ear of Chicago retro-rock impresario Jimmy Sutton. McPherson backed Sutton for a few shows and formulated an idea for his own solo project.

"In 2010, he released his solo debut, the Sutton-produced Signs & Signifiers (featuring the single 'North Side Gal'), on Hi-Style Records. The video for 'North Side Gal' went viral and, along with a heavy touring schedule, helped build McPherson's fan base. Two years later, Signs & Signifiers was re-released to a wider audience on Rounder Records and ultimately reached number 47 on the Billboard Rock Albums chart. That same year, McPherson was invited to join acclaimed British singer/songwriter Nick Lowe on a leg of his West Coast tour.

"McPherson then whet fans' appetites with a 2014 covers EP before returning in 2015 with his sophomore full-length album, the Mark Neil-produced Let the Good Times Roll. Included on the album was the single 'Bossy,' as well as the track 'Bridgebuilder,' co-written with the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach. Well received, the set landed at number 17 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart.

"In 2017, McPherson returned with his third full-length album, Undivided Heart & Soul. Recorded in Nashville's historic RCA Studio B with Lucius drummer Dan Molad producing, the album found McPherson exploring a fuzztone, '60s-style R&B. Included were collaborations with Butch Walker, Parker Millsap, and Aaron Lee Tasjan. Also featured are guest spots from Lucius singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, Nicole Atkins, and the Raconteurs guitarist Jack Lawrence. Anchored by the singles 'Crying's Just a Thing That You Do' and 'Lucky Penny,' it once again cracked the Top 20 of Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart.

"The singer's first-ever holiday-themed album, Socks, arrived in 2018. However, rather than interpreting classic Christmas songs, the record found McPherson delivering his own rocking and humorous holiday anthems. The album proved popular with his fans, leading to a series of annual winter tours.

"Along with his own shows, McPherson stayed active touring alongside veteran icons, including Nick Lowe. He also toured with Robert Plant and Alison Krauss in 2022, playing lead guitar with their group and appearing as the opening act. In 2024, he delivered his fifth album, Nite Owls. Produced by McPherson and largely recorded with drummer/engineer Alex Hall in Chicago, it found him exploring a moody surf rock sound with forays into '70s-inspired glitter rock and twangy melodic pop."

JD McPherson headlines his Maquoketa engagement on July 5 with an additional set by the Avey Grouws Band, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $35-40, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.