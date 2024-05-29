29 May 2024

Jeanie B! & the Jelly Beans, June 12

By Reader Staff

Jeanie B! & the Jelly Beans on the Deere-Wiman Carriage House lawn -- June 12.

Wednesday, June 12, 9:30 a.m., and 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Deere-Wiman Carriage House Lawn, 817 11th Avenue, Moline IL

As part of the "Music on the Lawn" concert series sponsored by Moline's Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House, the popular children's-music talents of Jeanie B! & the Jelly Beans will perform three family-friendly concerts on the historic Deere-Wiman House lawn on June 12, with Time Out Chicago raving that "Jeanie B's music is one of the best things to happen to children in Chicago this decade!"

Jeanie B!’s passion for music has led her on a lifelong mission to entertain and educate children and families. She started composing on the guitar in the style of Carole King and Neil Young when she was just 15, and Parents’ Choice Magazine says of the artist, “Jeanie B! has a strong, melodic voice and writes intelligent and witty songs. She doesn't underestimate the musical and lyrical sophistication of her audience.” Toss in her talented band, The Jelly Beans, and concertgoers are always treated to a unique “edu-taining” experience, with the outfit's many CD hits including I Love Music, Sugar Buzz, Mommy Knows Best, Tired Town, and Joy.

Jeanie B! & the Jelly Beans will perform three public concert events on the lawn of the historic Deere-Wiman House on June 12, and all of the performances are presented free of charge. Daytime concerts begin at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., with registration required by e-mailing Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House programming director Gretchen Frick Small as gsmall@butterworthcenter.com. A special evening concert with Jeanie B. & the Jelly Beans begins at 6:30 p.m., with pre-concert, family-friendly activities starting at 5 p.m. The evening concert requires no pre-registration, and concert-goers are invited to simply bring chairs, a blanket, and even a box supper (optional) and be prepared for a delightful outdoor musical experience. In case of inclement weather, all concerts will be moved into the adjacent Deere-Wiman Carriage House.

For more information on the June 12 Jeanie B. & the Jellybeans performances, call 309-743-2701 and visit ButterworthCenter.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 