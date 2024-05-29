Jeanie B! & the Jelly Beans, June 12

Wednesday, June 12, 9:30 a.m., and 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Deere-Wiman Carriage House Lawn, 817 11th Avenue, Moline IL

As part of the "Music on the Lawn" concert series sponsored by Moline's Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House, the popular children's-music talents of Jeanie B! & the Jelly Beans will perform three family-friendly concerts on the historic Deere-Wiman House lawn on June 12, with Time Out Chicago raving that "Jeanie B's music is one of the best things to happen to children in Chicago this decade!"

Jeanie B!’s passion for music has led her on a lifelong mission to entertain and educate children and families. She started composing on the guitar in the style of Carole King and Neil Young when she was just 15, and Parents’ Choice Magazine says of the artist, “Jeanie B! has a strong, melodic voice and writes intelligent and witty songs. She doesn't underestimate the musical and lyrical sophistication of her audience.” Toss in her talented band, The Jelly Beans, and concertgoers are always treated to a unique “edu-taining” experience, with the outfit's many CD hits including I Love Music, Sugar Buzz, Mommy Knows Best, Tired Town, and Joy.

Jeanie B! & the Jelly Beans will perform three public concert events on the lawn of the historic Deere-Wiman House on June 12, and all of the performances are presented free of charge. Daytime concerts begin at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., with registration required by e-mailing Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House programming director Gretchen Frick Small as gsmall@butterworthcenter.com. A special evening concert with Jeanie B. & the Jelly Beans begins at 6:30 p.m., with pre-concert, family-friendly activities starting at 5 p.m. The evening concert requires no pre-registration, and concert-goers are invited to simply bring chairs, a blanket, and even a box supper (optional) and be prepared for a delightful outdoor musical experience. In case of inclement weather, all concerts will be moved into the adjacent Deere-Wiman Carriage House.

For more information on the June 12 Jeanie B. & the Jellybeans performances, call 309-743-2701 and visit ButterworthCenter.com.