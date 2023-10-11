Jefferson Starship, October 20

Friday, October 20, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

One of the most successful arena-rock groups of the 1970s and '80s brings their national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center with the eagerly awaited October 20 performance by Jefferson Starship, the venerable act that has amassed three platinum- and eight gold-selling records, plus numerous Top 40 smashes including "Runaway," "Count on Me," "Find Your Way Back," and "No Way Out."

Originally based in San Francisco, Jefferson Starship was formed in 1974 by a group of musicians including former members of Jefferson Airplane. Between 1974 and 1984, they released massive top-10 Billboard hits in 1976's Spitfire, 1978's Earth, and 1979's Freedom at Point Zero, while the group's album Red Octopus went double-platinum and reaching number one on the Billboard 200 chart in 1975. The band went through several major changes in personnel and genres through the years while retaining the Jefferson Starship name, and although the ensemble's official moniker was retired in 1984, it was picked up again in 1992 by a revival of the group led by Paul Kantner, which has continued since his passing in 2016. Currently, the Jefferson Starship lineup features longtime member David Freiberg -- a world-class singer, producer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist -- playing alongside Donny Baldwin, Jude Gold, Cathy Richardson, and Chris Smith. True to its legacy, the members may have changed over time, but the heart and the magic of all those hits remain.

The group was originated by former Jefferson Airplane members Kantner and Grace Slick, and evolved from several solo albums they had recorded. They were soon joined by Freiberg, Craig Chaquico, John Barbata, Pete Sears, and Papa John Creach, with former Airplane frontman Marty Balin subsequently joining the group in 1975. Slick and Balin both left the ensemble in 1978, leaving the remaining members to recruit Mickey Thomas as their replacement, and Slick rejoined the group in 1981, continuing the band's chart success. Beyond the chart-topping 1984 release “No Way Out,” additional Jefferson Starship smashes over their history include “Miracles,” “With Your Love,” and “Layin' It on the Line,” all of which landed on the top 10s of various Billboard charts.

Jefferson Starship brings their national tour to Davenport's Event Center on October 20, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $25-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.