Jenna Paulette, February 4

Wednesday, February 4, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by Today's County Magazine as an artist who displays "a refreshing honesty" and "stays 100-percent true to her roots," singer/songwriter Jenna Paulette headlines a February 4 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, her 2024 album Horseback hailed by Entertainment Focus as "an evocative dive into the heart of country music, weaving stories of love, resilience, empowerment and the rugged beauty of life in the American West."

As stated at JennaPaulette.com, the artist is "part of Nashville’s growing wave of female artists who are rewriting the rules and charting their own paths. 'Ranching alongside my granddad and uncle taught me to rise to the occasion, they always expected me to be able to get the job done,' Paulette says. 'In a lot of ways that prepared me to move to Nashville and pursue music where I now expect myself to be able to get the job done regardless, no matter the limitations.'

"Her finely calibrated blend of toughness and sensitivity is on full display in tracks like 'Country in the Girl' and 'Pretty Ugly,' which wraps a gorgeous melody around lyrics reflecting the realization of a relationship gone cold, while current single 'Bless Her Heart' unleashes the sass and storytelling that Paulette gleaned from those who precede her: The Chicks, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves.

"Paulette earned a marketing degree at the Savannah College of Art and Design, and ultimately settled in Nashville, where she struck up a mentorship with Ashley Gorley, a veteran songwriter with 50-plus number-one tunes under his belt.

"After collaborating with songwriters like Will Bundy, Heather Morgan and Parker Welling, as well as opening for Mason Ramsey on his 2019 national tour, Parmalee, John Michael Montgomery and Aaron Watson this year, the savvy performer found herself playing to fans via TikTok, Pinterest and Instagram to continue growing her fan base, ultimately signing a publishing deal with Brad Paisley’s Sea Gayle Music earlier this year.

"As Paulette’s star continues to rise ever higher, she hasn’t forgotten what really matters. She understands that what will cement her as one of Nashville’s most exciting artists is something as true now as it was in Music City’s earliest days. 'When people listen to my songs, I want them to feel grounded,' Paulette says. 'I want them to feel connected to their roots and to the way of life that I represent and love, because I think that way of life is just such a beautiful picture of how it can be.'”

Jenna Paulette headlines her Davenport engagement on February 4, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.