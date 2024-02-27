Jenny Lewis, March 9

Saturday, March 9, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

A familiar television presence as a child who went on to enjoy a hugely successful recording career as an adult, Jenny Lewis headlines a March 9 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre in support of her most recent album Joy'All, her wide range of accomplishments including co-founding the indie-rock ensemble Rilo Kiley and singing "Baby, It's Cold Outside" with Bill Murray in Netflix's holiday special A Very Murray Christmas.

Lewis gained prominence in the 1980s as a child actress, appearing in films such as 1989's Troop Beverly Hills and The Wizard, as well as the television series Brooklyn Bridge from 1991 to 1993. With additional credits on such shows as The Golden Girls, Growing Pains, Roseanne, and Baywatch, Lewis semi-retired from acting in the mid-1990s to focus on her musical career, and formed Rilo Kiley in 1998 with fellow former child actor Blake Sennett. Rilo Kiley released four albums before they disbanded in 2014, but by then, Lewis was already deep into her successful solo career.

In 2004, Conor Oberst invited Lewis to record a solo record for record label Team Love, and 2006's subsequent Rabbit Fur Coat featured contributions from Oberst, M. Ward, and Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine. Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie guested on a cover of The Traveling Wilburys' "Handle With Care," while the Watson Twins provided accompaniment on the album. Lewis toured with the Watson Twins in support of the recording three times in 2006 and appeared with her band on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Rabbit Fur Coat received rave reviews, with Rolling Stone commenting that "her girlishly seductive vocals are more versatile than ever,” and Entertainment Weekly writing, "Consider Lewis the Emmylou Harris of the Silverlake set.”

Lewis' fifth solo album, Joy’All, released last June via Blue Note/Capitol Records, was heralded by what Vulture called its “strummy, beach bummy” first single “Puppy and a Truck,” and the subsequent “Psychos” was declared as “easily one of Lewis’ greatest creations” by Paste magazine. A culmination of Lewis’ prolific 20-years-plus career, Joy’All follows her four previous solo albums —2019’s On the Line, 2014’s The Voyager, 2008’s Acid Tongue, and Rabbit Fur Coat—as well as her universally loved work in Rilo Kiley and side projects Nice As Fuck, Jenny & Johnny, and The Postal Service, with Paper magazine raving that “four years on from her career-best On The Line, she’s sounding better than ever.”

Jenny Lewis performs her Capitol Theatre engagement on March 9 with an additional set by Hayden Pedigo, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $39-115, and more information and tickets are available by calling (844)765-8432 and visiting the Capitol Theatre Web site.