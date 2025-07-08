Jeremy Young and Jesse Perlstein, July 19

Saturday, July 19, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

A pair of exciting young composer/performers will co-headline a July 19 concert event at Rozz-Tox when the Rock Island venue hosts sets with two arresting musicians: Jeremy Young of Tiohtià:ke/Montréal, Quebec, and Jesse Perlstein of Los Angeles.

A maker of concrète electronic tape music, Young, as described at CargoCollective.com/jeremyyoung "is a member of the poetry_sound duo Cloud Circuit, the electroacoustic modern classical trio Sontag Shogun, and library music waveriders Associated Sine Tone Services. His latest full-length recordings are Cablcar, issued by Halocline Trance, and Masses, issued by We, Here, & Now Recordings. Making use of a sine and square wave oscillator system, analog 1/4" tape and open reel loops, filtered radio and EMF signal, and foley-inspired sound treatments from amplified surfaces and objects, Young's improvisational and compositional techniques are influenced by Cagean aleatoricism as well as haptics-based praxis and deep listening. His McLuhan-esque approach lies in combining the physical treatment of audio signal (piezo mic'd objects and surfaces, manipulations of tape and tone via texture and voltage) with complex musical content, to create sonic narratives that are anchored by the media on which they are recorded, edited, and/or played back. Young’s live performances are improvisational and grid-less.

"In 2021, Young released his début solo LP, Amaro, featuring multidisciplinary artists Vito Ricci, Ida Toninato, Markus Floats, Pauline Kim Harris, Johannes Bergmark, Deanna Radford, Dolphin Midwives, and Tomonari Nishikawa, to wide acclaim across Canada and beyond. Recordings since Amaro (2019-2024) have iterated on variations within the 'Amaro system' of oscillators and tape he developed in 2019 as a compositional tool."

As detailed at JessePerlstein.com, the artist "has spent the last decade and a half creating cross-genre works that often blend the mediums of sound, visual art, prose & interactive room installations, focusing on the confluence between fantasy and reality and exploring their inseparable tangle. He is a self-professed collector of moments, or an etcher of the shadows left as they pass. Through the practice of field recording he captures and repurposes temporal ambience for compositions that include vocal accompaniment and sonic manipulation, creating surreal auditory soundscapes. These sonic tapestries are designed to be immersive and nostalgic and have been featured and composed for film, room installations, dances, performance, and in his recorded music spanning over several different projects and collaborations.

"Most recently, Jesse has been studying the way in which sound can be planted in rooms or spaces, composing pieces that are meant for a specific time and place, providing specific context and a method of physical immersion for the listener/audience. He has further developed his work in interactive technologies (Arduino, Max MSP) in effort to bring spaces to life for the audience. In his most recent installations Because I’m Just a Medium for Energy and Triggers Vol. 1, he used light and motion detectors to alter the sound of the space, causing various sonic events to occur based on the presence and movement within the room."

Jeremy Young and Jesse Perlstein play their co-headlining engagement in Rock Island on July 19 with an additional set by Drew Bissell and Lucas Berns, who present rumbling atmospheric sonic explorations via modular synthesis, with visual accompaniment synced live for the seekers and the searchers. Admission to the 8 p.m. all ages concert is $15 at the door (cash only), and more information is available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.