Jerry Cantrell, September 10

Wednesday, September 10, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Best known as the founder, lead guitarist, co-lead vocalist, and main songwriter of the rock band Alice in Chains, Jerry Cantrell brings his eagerly anticipated "I Want Blood" tour to Davenport's Capitol Theatre on September 10, his credits including several solo albums and appearances on chart-topping records by such varied acts as Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Glenn Danzig, and Deftones.

Alice in Chains rose to international fame in the early 1990s during Seattle's grunge movement and is known for its distinctive vocal style, which includes the harmonized vocals between Cantrell and Layne Staley (later Cantrell and William DuVall). Cantrell started to sing lead vocals on Alice in Chains' 1992 EP Sap. After Staley's death in 2002, Cantrell took the role of Alice in Chains' lead singer on most of the songs from the band's post-Staley albums Black Gives Way to Blue (2009), The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here (2013), and Rainier Fog (2018), with DuVall harmonizing with him in the new songs and singing Staley's vocals in the old songs in live concerts.

As a solo artist, Cantrell released the albums Boggy Depot in 1998 and Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2 in 2002. His third solo album, Brighten, was released in 2021, and his most recent release is 2024's I Want Blood. Cantrell has also collaborated and performed with Heart, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Pantera, Circus of Power, Metal Church, Gov't Mule, Damageplan, Pearl Jam, the Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, Danzig, Glenn Hughes, Duff McKagan, and Deftones, among others.

Cantrell was named "Riff Lord" by British hard rock/metal magazine Metal Hammer in 2006, while Guitar World Magazine ranked the performer as the 38th out of "100 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists of All Time" in 2004 and the 37th "Greatest Guitar Player of All Time" in 2012. Guitar World also ranked Cantrell's solo in "Man in the Box" at number 77 on its list of "100 Greatest Guitar Solos" in 2008. To date, Cantrell has earned nine Grammy Award nominations as a member of Alice in Chains. He also contributed to the soundtracks of The Cable Guy (1996), John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), and Dark Nights: Metal (2018), and has made cameos in films such as Jerry Maguire (1996), Rock Slyde (2009), Deadwood: The Movie (2019), and this spring's Sinners.

Jerry Cantrell brings his "I Want Blood" tour to Davenport alongside the rockers of Sparta, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $55-111, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues-capitol-theatre.