19 Jul 2022

Jesse Daniel, August 3

By Reader Staff

Jesse Daniel at the Raccoon Motel -- August 3.

Wednesday, August 3, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Headlining a Raccoon Motel concert two days before his 30th birthday, singer/songwriter and rising country star Jesse Daniel plays the Davenport venue on August 3 in support of his 12-song album Beyond These Walls, with the artist lauded by Rolling Stone for his “swaying grooves and hot licks,” and by Sound & Soul as “nostalgic, stylish, and country to the core.”

As Daniel revealed to Voyage Austin, “I grew up in a small mountain town called Ben Lomond, California, located in the San Lorenzo Valley. Both my parents were very into music. Mom is a welder by trade, and my father worked in sales for a paint company. My dad is an incredible guitarist, and I grew up watching him and his band play shows. They played blues, rock & roll and some country, so watching them play really made an impact on me as a kid ... . I wanted to do that. Later on, as I grew older, I got into playing drums and guitar. I joined up with many different local and regional bands, playing mostly punk rock music. I loved it but was always called to classic country music."

The singer/songwriter made his recording debut with a self-titled album in 2018, and after extensive touring in support of the release, he returned with his sophomore album Rollin' On in 2020. The recording earned considerable raves from the likes of Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, and Saving Country Music – along with Sirius XM outlaw-country DJ Shooter Jennings – and led to his most recent work Beyond These Walls, a collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer Tommy Detamore. Says Daniel of the album, "I wanted this record to reflect where I’m at in life … a more mature album and version of my sound, but without sacrificing any of the things that make it 'Jesse Daniel.' Every song on this record reflects a part of me.”

The collection features members of George Strait’s “Ace In The Hole Band” (Ronnie Huckaby), Willie Nelson’s band (Kevin Smith), and includes a duet – performed completely in Spanish – with Raul Malo of The Mavericks. Daniel's plaudits have continued to amass with Beyond These Walls, with Lonesome Highway stating, "There are 12 tracks here in total and to these ears there’s not a misstep among them," and Saving Country Music saying, "Beyond These Walls establishes that Jesse Daniel should no longer be considered the future of country music. He should be considered the present.”

Jesse Daniel plays his Davenport engagement on August 3 with additional with an opening set by Summer Dean, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

Email info@rcreader.com to become a Reader pick-up location.

 

River Cities Reader #999 - ... by River Cities Reader

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 