Jesse Daniel, August 3

Wednesday, August 3, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Headlining a Raccoon Motel concert two days before his 30th birthday, singer/songwriter and rising country star Jesse Daniel plays the Davenport venue on August 3 in support of his 12-song album Beyond These Walls, with the artist lauded by Rolling Stone for his “swaying grooves and hot licks,” and by Sound & Soul as “nostalgic, stylish, and country to the core.”

As Daniel revealed to Voyage Austin, “I grew up in a small mountain town called Ben Lomond, California, located in the San Lorenzo Valley. Both my parents were very into music. Mom is a welder by trade, and my father worked in sales for a paint company. My dad is an incredible guitarist, and I grew up watching him and his band play shows. They played blues, rock & roll and some country, so watching them play really made an impact on me as a kid ... . I wanted to do that. Later on, as I grew older, I got into playing drums and guitar. I joined up with many different local and regional bands, playing mostly punk rock music. I loved it but was always called to classic country music."

The singer/songwriter made his recording debut with a self-titled album in 2018, and after extensive touring in support of the release, he returned with his sophomore album Rollin' On in 2020. The recording earned considerable raves from the likes of Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, and Saving Country Music – along with Sirius XM outlaw-country DJ Shooter Jennings – and led to his most recent work Beyond These Walls, a collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer Tommy Detamore. Says Daniel of the album, "I wanted this record to reflect where I’m at in life … a more mature album and version of my sound, but without sacrificing any of the things that make it 'Jesse Daniel.' Every song on this record reflects a part of me.”

The collection features members of George Strait’s “Ace In The Hole Band” (Ronnie Huckaby), Willie Nelson’s band (Kevin Smith), and includes a duet – performed completely in Spanish – with Raul Malo of The Mavericks. Daniel's plaudits have continued to amass with Beyond These Walls, with Lonesome Highway stating, "There are 12 tracks here in total and to these ears there’s not a misstep among them," and Saving Country Music saying, "Beyond These Walls establishes that Jesse Daniel should no longer be considered the future of country music. He should be considered the present.”

Jesse Daniel plays his Davenport engagement on August 3 with additional with an opening set by Summer Dean, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.