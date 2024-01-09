Jesse McCartney, January 25

Thursday, January 25, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Maintaining a career marked by platinum success, performances for two U.S. presidents, sold-out shows worldwide, a quarter-of-a-billion streams, and dozens of film and television appearances, pop-rock and R&B dynamo Jesse McCartney headlines a January 25 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the Billboard-charting musicians and former teen idol currently touring in support of his fifth studio album New Stage.

A New York native, the 36-year-old McCartney joined the American pop boy band Dream Street in 1999, and was a member until 2002. While the group earned a gold record with their debut CD, at age 15 McCartney began work on a solo career with a local band under the management of Ginger McCartney and Sherry Goffin Kondor, who co-produced his first album Beautiful Soul. McCartney released his first solo EP in July of 2003, with the recording featuring three songs: "Beautiful Soul," "Don't You," and "Why Don't You Kiss Her." In 2004, he also performed a duet with Anne Hathaway, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," which is featured on the Ella Enchanted soundtrack.

Since his debut as a solo artist, McCartney has built a catalog of instantly recognizable anthems and captivated audiences on the road and on-screen. His first three albums - 2004's platinum-selling Beautiful Soul, 2006's Right Where You Want Me, and 2008's Departure - consecutively bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 with the singles "Beautiful Soul" minted gold and "Leavin" certified platinum. In addition, McCartney collaborated with T-Pain on the cross-genre banger "Body Language," while Spin magazine touted In Technicolor among its "Top 20 Pop Albums of 2014." Along the way, McCartney performed in arenas alongside the likes of New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys, also packing global headline tours and hosting shows for both George W. Bush and Barack Obama. A sought-after songwriter, the musicians notably wrote the quadruple-platinum-selling, Grammy Award-nominated "Bleeding Love" for Leona Lewis, and in 2018, the one-off single "Better With You" racked up nearly 30 million cumulative streams and paved the way for his fifth solo offering.

Discussing New Stage and his rejuvenated career with American Songwriter, McCartney said, “I just want to be able to look back and be fulfilled and know that I did everything I could and tried everything that I wanted to try, and have a life worth talking about later on in my older years, and I really get so much joy out of making people happy and changing people’s mood, even for three and a half minutes. I know I’ll always be making music. I’ll never turn off the microphone. My favorite place to be is up on stage, so I don’t think I could ever give that up.”

Jesse McCartney performs his Event Center engagement on January 25, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $35-65, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.