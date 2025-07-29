Jill Andrews, August 8

Friday, August 8, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With her most recent recording Modern Age hailed by Glide magazine as "a deeply nostalgic, sometimes melancholy, but ultimately charmingly sweet album," Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jill Andrews headlines an August 8 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist's 2023 release also inspiring Americana Highways to rave, "All of it makes us smile, tear up, and think of days gone by, all at once."

Born in Normal, Illinois and raised in Johnson City, Tennessee, Andrews is an alumna of East Tennessee State University, and began writing songs at age 19. Her music career officially started in 2004 when, alongside Sam Quinn, she co-founded the alt-country group The Everybodyfields, which combined country, folk, bluegrass, rock and roll, and Americana to produce a unique sound that Harp Magazine called "stompin’ and twangin’ in world-class style." Although the band was the focus of increasing attention and were chosen to play Bonnaroo and Twangfest in 2008, the Everybodyfields disbanded the following year in order for Quinn and Andrews to pursue solo careers. Andrews consequently put together a new band and released a self-titled, six-song EP, and while touring the country in 2010 to promote the work, she also recorded her first solo album, The Mirror.

Since then, as a solo artist, Andrews has released a sextet of additional albums and EPs in The War Inside (2015), Gimme the Beat Back (2020), Thirties (2020), Vultures (2021), Ellen (2021), and Modern Age (2023). In 2018, alongside Peter Groenwald, Andrews also started the indie-folk duo Hush Kids, which released a self-titled album that October and the EP Weatherman in 2021. Songs by Andrews have been featured in several television series, among them: "Tell That Devil," co-written with Emery Dobyns and Matthew Mayfield, which was performed by Hayden Panettiere in Nashville and is the theme song for Wynonna Earp; "Lost It All," co-written with Matthew Bronleewe, which was included in Teen Wolf and The Originals; and "Rust or Gold," co-written with Elise Hayes, which was heard in Grey's Anatomy and Beauty & the Beast. "Rust or Gold" was released as a single concurrent with its debut on Grey's Anatomy, and within two days, it ranked in the top 10 of iTunes' Singer/Songwriter chart.

Jill Andrews performs her Davenport engagement on August 8 with an additional set by Matt Van, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $23.81, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.