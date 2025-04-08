08 Apr 2025

“Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert,” April 21

By Reader Staff

Monday, April 21, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

An exceptional event that brings beloved characters, epic music, and breathtaking visuals to life in an exciting fusion of film and live music, the touring sensation Jim Henson's Labyrinth in Concert lands at Davenport's Adler Theatre on April 21, inviting audiences to watch the full 1986 movie as a live band performs in sync with co-star David Bowie’s original vocals, playing the songs and score composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.

A musical fantasy directed by Henson with George Lucas as executive producer, Labyrinth was based on conceptual designs by Brian Froud and written by Terry Jones, with many of its characters played by puppets produced by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. In the film, Sarah (future Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly), a petulant 16-year-olf living in an alluring dream world of fantasy and enchantment, finds it hard to swallow that she must babysit her baby stepbrother Toby. In a fit of pique, Sarah wishes goblins would take the boy away. But as all-hearing ears grant her horrible wish, Sarah has a change of heart, and the girl is forced to embark on a dangerous rescue mission to confront the fearful Goblin King Jareth (David Bowie) in his impenetrable maze realm where sneaky creatures and an eerie mystique rule. Can Sarah right a wrong and save Toby before she loses him forever in the tangled labyrinth?

The film started as a collaboration between Henson and Froud following their 1982 collaboration The Dark Crystal. Jones, of the Monty Python troupe, wrote the first draft of the film's script early in 1984, drawing on Froud's sketches for inspiration. Various other scriptwriters rewrote it and added to it, including Lucas, Dennis Lee, and Elaine May, although Jones eventually received the film's sole screenwriting credit. It was shot from April to September 1985 on location in Upper Nyack, Piermont, and Haverstraw, New York, and at Elstree Studios and West Wycombe Park in the United Kingdom.

The New York Times reported that Labyrinth had a budget of $25 million, and the film initially underperformed at the United States box office, grossing $12.9 million during its theatrical run. However, it was a success in the United Kingdom and overseas, grossing more than $34 million worldwide. And while Labyrinth was first met with a mixed critical response upon its release, over the years it has been re-evaluated by many critics. A success on home video and television broadcasts, Labyrinth has gained a large cult following, and the film has been adapted into a variety of media, including books, video games, board games and comics. Tokyopop published a four-volume comic sequel Return to Labyrinth between 2006 and 2010, and Archaia Entertainment published the comic prequel Labyrinth: Coronation between 2018 and 2019.

Jim Henson's Labyrinth in Concert brings its national tour to Davenport on April 21, admission to the 7:30 p.m. event is $29-54, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.

