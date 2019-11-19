Sunday, December 1, 2:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A beloved annual tradition returns to Davenport's Adler Theatre on December 1 as master pianist and Iowa native Jim McDonough, along with his ensemble of orchestra musicians and singers, presents Holiday Grande 2019 as a special fundraising event benefiting Camp Courageous of Iowa, the year-round recreational and respite-care facility for individuals with disabilities.

Born in Monticello, Iowa, McDonough began playing the piano at age seven, and purchased his first Steinway grand when he was in ninth grade. He graduated from Waverly, Iowa's Wartburg College with a degree in Music Education, and upon graduation, took a job as band director for the senior high school in Waukon, Iowa. After a year, McDonough was offered a position at a larger school in the state's LaPorte City and found himself directing two concert bands and two jazz bands, in addition to offering private piano lessons. In the summer of 2000, McDonough was contacted by Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines about a job possibility on one of their cruise ships, and for the next two years, he kicked off his professional-entertainer tenure playing in piano lounges, during cocktail hours, and in the ship's 1,8000-seat dining room, using his off hours to record his first CD Requests, which he eventually self-released and sold to ship passengers.

He moved back to Monticello in 2002 in order to concentrate solely on producing and distributing his music, releasing his second album – a collection of holiday favorites titled Home for Christmas -in 2003 and following it the next year with the movie-music collection Projections: Songs from the Silver Screen. Since then, McDonough has recorded an additional 16 albums in all genres, delivering a compilation of romantic songs in Music of the Night, country classics in Country Dreaming, Great White Way show tunes in Broadway Dreams, and inspirational numbers in Simple Gifts. His Holiday Grande album, meanwhile, led to his creation of its touring stage version, now in its 14th consecutive year of performance. A dazzling, all-new production featuring the International Steinway Artist – a title he shares with the legendary likes of Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Billy Joel, Diana Krall, and Harry Connick Jr. – Holiday Grande 2019 finds McDonough joined by his 14-piece professional orchestra and a cast of sensational singers and dancers as they perform classic yuletide tunes and other all-time favorites. What results is a grand combination of beautiful music, spectacular sets and costumes, and almost magical warmth celebrating the true spirit of the season.

Jim McDonough and His Orchestra & Singers bring their Holiday Grande 2019 to the Adler Theatre at 2:30 p.m. on December 1, admission to the 2:30 p.m. concert event is $28-48, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.