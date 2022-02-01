JJ Sansaverino, February 12

Saturday, February 12, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Boasting multiple Billboard-charting singles, including a number-one smash hit with “Style and Elegance," lauded multi-instrumentalist JJ Sansaverino serves as the latest guest artist in the River Music Experience's Smooth Jazz Series, his February 12 concert in Davenport's Redstone Room demonstrating the talents that have resulted in collaborations with numerous jazz greats and an invitation to perform for Sir Paul McCartney's wedding in 2002.

An accomplished composer, arranger and musical director, Sansaverino was playing trumpet and violin by the age of 11 and the guitar by 13. Growing up in and around New York, his diverse influences of Santana and Hendrix – as well as the genres of jazz, Motown and doo-wop – helped mold his unique guitar style, and after performing locally in New York City during the late 1980s, the musician embarked on his first European tour with the popular alternative rock band Heads Up. Upon returning to the United States, Sansaverino attended Boston's Berklee College of Music to study commercial arranging and big-band composition, returning to NYC nearly every weekend to perform his original music. During Sansaverino's senior year at Berklee, he arranged a medley of Sting’s music that was performed for Sting, Nancy Wilson, and the graduating class at the college's 1994 commencement ceremonies. Sansaverino graduated cum laude and won the prestigious 1994 Writing Award of the Year.

After graduating college and recording TV jingles for clients including Mercedes Benz, 1-800-Flowers, and Citibank, Sansaverino was recruited to be lead guitarist for Maxi Priest in 2000, immediately embarking on the first of several world tours. In 2002, after performing at McCartney’s wedding, he became a favorite guest on NBC’s Today show, Good Morning America, and other popular morning programs, and also performed at notable venues including Madison Square Garden, Lincoln Center, the Beacon Theater, and the Kennedy Center, where he performed for President George W. Bush. Over the two decades since, Sansaverino has released such critically lauded albums as Sunshine After Midnight, Waiting for You, and he has shared the stage with the likes of Maceo Parker, Victor Bailey, Gerald Albright, Randy Brecker, Shaggy, Ricky Lawson, Sean Paul, Rick Braun, and the Marley Family.

JJ Sansaverino plays his Redstone Room concert at 8 p.m. on February 12, admission to the show is $35-40, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.