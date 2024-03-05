Jo Dee Messina, March 15

Friday, March 15, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated talent who stands as the first female country artist to score three multiple-week number-one songs from the same album, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jo Dee Messina headlines a March 15 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the performer's accolades also including an Academy of Country Music Award, a Billboard Magazine Award, three Boston Music Awards, and a Country Music Association Award.

Having now amassed half a billion streams on Pandora, Messina is a Massachusetts native who moved to Nashville at age 19, and she signed with Curb Records and released her self-titled debut album in 1996. The album spawned two top-10 hits, the platinum-selling "Heads Carolina, Tails California" and "You're Not in Kansas Anymore," and Messina's second studio album I'm Alright was released in March of 1998. The recording peaked at number five on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and number 61 on the Billboard 200 list, producing three chart-topping Billboard Hot Country Songs singles: "Bye Bye," "Stand Beside Me," and the title track "I'm Alright." Issued in March of 2000, Messina's third studio release Burn not only became Messina's first number-one album on the Country Albums chart, it also peaked at number 19 on the Billboard 200 and would eventually certify platinum. The album's lead single "That's the Way" became the artist's fourth number-one single on the Hot Country Songs chart, and Burn's "Bring on the Rain" (which included vocals from Tim McGraw) became Messina's fifth number-one country song.

After the release of a holiday album in 2002 and a greatest hits project in 2003, Messina went on a temporary recording hiatus. But in April of 2005, she issued her fifth studio album Delicious Surprise, which certified gold and debuted at number one on the Billboard Country Albums chart. The recording's lead single "My Give a Damn's Busted" became Messina's sixth number one Billboard Country Songs single, after which Mellina issued a series of minor hit singles and was anticipating the release of a new album titled Unmistakable. Although the album went unreleased, it was replaced with a series of EPs in 2010, and four years later, Me was released and debuted at number 19 on the Top Country Albums chart. Now earning rave reviews for her touring engagements, Messina received two 2023 nominations for Musical Event of the Year for her song "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," accolades presented by both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Awards.

Jo Dee Messina headlines her Event Center concert on March 15, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $35-65, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.