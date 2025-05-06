Joe Hott & the Short Mountain Boys, May 17

Saturday, May 17, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

Delivering a unique blend of retro-bluegrass, traditional country, gospel, and Appalachian Mountain music, Joe Hott & the Short Mountain Boys bring their tour to Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center on May 17, the group having shared stages with artists such as Rhonda Vincent and Vince Gill, and performing to-tapping tunes by Ralph Stanley, Hank Williams Sr, and original numbers written by Hott himself.

As stated at the 22-year-old musician's and Virginia native's HottMusic.com site, the artist who was "recently named a 2017 National Brand Ambassador for top boot retailer Durango Boots ... is, in a word: authentic. His 6-foot-4-inch, lanky frame and handsome boyish resemblance to Hank Williams, Sr. were God’s gift to Joe Hott. Joe’s gift to God is his music. 'I really cherish the family and spiritual values I grew up with,' notes the minister’s son whom, at an early age, found a fascination with the tradition-steeped sounds native to his birthplace in Winchester, Virginia.

"When Joe was a child, he moved to West Virginia and readily picked up a love for music from both his father and two uncles who played and sang traditional music. Joe’s youthful fascination with the blended soundtracks of Dr. Ralph Stanley, Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, and Hank Williams, Sr. spun the fabric of his creative inspiration, formed his vocal and musical interpretations and set the foundation for his songwriting.

"In 2012, Joe formed the Short Mountain Brothers trio – the group’s name a tribute to Short Mountain that sits just behind Joe’s boyhood home. The house itself is, in fact, the same home that his great-grandfather lived in when he moved to West Virginia back in the 1920s. Joe’s childhood surroundings richly contributed to his love of history, deep family heritage and the sounds that built American culture.

"With the addition of a fourth musician, Joe now tours with his renamed Short Mountain Boys, featuring guitar, banjo, bass and mandolin. They have shared the stage with artists such as Rhonda Vincent and Vince Gill, connecting with new fans at each concert. Aware of today’s music and the maze of radio programmers and charts needed to reach an audience, Joe and his creative team are confident he has the originality and authenticity to reach both old and young with his presentation of the traditional.

"With support from WSM Radio, Durango Boots, and a nationwide fanbase, Joe is gearing up to hit the road and share is music with the world. His latest release, The Last Thing on My Mind, leaves little doubt that all things old are new again. Featuring 11 songs, a selection of both self-penned tracks, and traditional favorites, the album showcases Joe’s genuine authenticity and commitment to being true to both himself and his influences. 'People like what’s real – and that defines my music,” he notes.

Joe Hott & the Short Mountain Boys bring their tour to Maquoketa on May 17, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15-28, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.