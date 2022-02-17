The Joe Marcinek Band featuring Jason Hann, February 24

Thursday, February 24, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Performing a singular blend of Chicago blues, New Orleans funk, Grateful Dead-style psychedelia, and jazz fusion, the gifted musicians of the Joe Marcinek Band play Davenport's Redstone Room on February 24, a night celebrating the talents of singer/songwriter/guitarist Marcinek as well as Ola Timothy, Kyle Magnusson, Georgia Rae, and special guest Jason Hann of String Cheese Incident.

Having spent years touring nationally from New York to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, the Joe Marcinek Band has featured numerous prominent guest artists over the years, among them: Bernie Worrell (P-Funk, Talking Heads), Melvin Seals (Jerry Garcia Band), George Porter JR (The Meters), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Alan Evans (Soulive), Kris Myers (Umphrey’s McGee), Tony Hall (Dumpstaphunk, Dave Mathews & Friends), Shaun Martin (Snarky Puppy, Kirk Franklin), Allen Aucoin (the Disco Biscuits), Marty Sammon (Buddy Guy), Jason Hann (String Cheese Incident / EOTO), Erik “Jesus” Coomes (Lettuce), Borahm Lee (Break Science), Jennifer Hartswick and Natalie Cressman (Trey Anastasio Band), Mike Greenfield (Lotus), Borham Lee (Break Science), Steve Molitz (Phil Lesh & Friends / Particle) Joey Porter (The Motet / Juno What), Fareed Haque, Scott Metzger, Nate Werth (Snarky Puppy) Garrett Sayers (The Motet) Allie Kral (Yonder Mountain String Band), Freekbass, Vinnie Amico, and Jim Loughlin (moe.)

Critically lauded as well as continually popular with audiences, the Joe Marcinek Band had also amassed numerous raves from music reviewers over the years. Reviewing Marcinek's ensemble in their album Both Sides, Chicago Jazz magazine wrote, "“The perfectly paced jazz-funk tunes pop up in a few spots on Both Sides. First off, there’s the title track, which in a fair world would be getting airplay on jazz radio stations throughout the country and would turn Joe into a minor celebrity. Marcinek shows a lot of depth for a player his age – he knows how to get a lot out of a solo. He’s got a jazz guy’s harmonic smarts, a rock guy’s knack for tension and release and a funk player’s sense of pocket.” Drive In magazine, meanwhile, raved, "For being a band-built primarily on improvisations with guest artists at each event, this studio album is very well put together. Lead guitarist Joe Marcinek is actually the keyboardist in the band Fresh Hops, so now turning over to the guitar he has proved himself to be a very dynamic and well-rounded musician.”

The Joe Marcinek Band featuring Jason Hann plays the Redstone Room on February 24 with an opening set by Piso's Cure, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.