24 Dec 2025

Joe Marcinek Band featuring Jason Hahn and Delvon Lamarr, January 3

By Reader Staff

Joe Marcinek Band featuring Jason Hahn and Delvon Lamarr at RIBCO -- January 3.

Saturday, January 3, 8 p.m.

RIBCO, 1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL

Known for creating collaborative, improvisation-driven performances that blend funk, soul, rock, and jazz influences into a fluid, ever-evolving live experience, Joe Marcinek and his band play Rock Island's recently re-opened RIBCO on January 3, his outfit bringing together elite musicians to explore groove-based music in real time, making every show unique.

Joining Marcinek are Jason Hahn, whose guitar work adds sharp melodic phrasing and rhythmic texture, and Delvon Lamarr, celebrated for his rich organ tones and classic soul feel. Together, this trio delivers a set rooted in feel, pocket, and musical conversation built for listeners who appreciate musicianship as much as movement.

Having spent years touring nationally from New York to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, and led by singer/songwriter/guitarist Marcinek, the Joe Marcinek Band has featured numerous prominent guest artists over the years, among them: Bernie Worrell (P-Funk, Talking Heads), Melvin Seals (Jerry Garcia Band), George Porter JR (The Meters), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Alan Evans (Soulive), Kris Myers (Umphrey’s McGee), Tony Hall (Dumpstaphunk, Dave Mathews & Friends), Shaun Martin (Snarky Puppy, Kirk Franklin), Allen Aucoin (the Disco Biscuits), Marty Sammon (Buddy Guy), Jason Hann (String Cheese Incident / EOTO), Erik “Jesus” Coomes (Lettuce), Borahm Lee (Break Science), Jennifer Hartswick and Natalie Cressman (Trey Anastasio Band), Mike Greenfield (Lotus), Borham Lee (Break Science), Steve Molitz (Phil Lesh & Friends / Particle) Joey Porter (The Motet / Juno What), Fareed Haque, Scott Metzger, Nate Werth (Snarky Puppy) Garrett Sayers (The Motet) Allie Kral (Yonder Mountain String Band), Freekbass, Vinnie Amico, and Jim Loughlin (moe.).

Critically lauded as well as continually popular with audiences, the Joe Marcinek Band had also amassed numerous raves from music reviewers over the years. Reviewing Marcinek's ensemble in their albumBoth Sides, Chicago Jazzmagazine wrote, "“The perfectly paced jazz-funk tunes pop up in a few spots onBoth Sides. First off, there’s the title track, which in a fair world would be getting airplay on jazz radio stations throughout the country and would turn Joe into a minor celebrity. Marcinek shows a lot of depth for a player his age – he knows how to get a lot out of a solo. He’s got a jazz guy’s harmonic smarts, a rock guy’s knack for tension and release and a funk player’s sense of pocket.”Drive Inmagazine, meanwhile, raved, "For being a band-built primarily on improvisations with guest artists at each event, this studio album is very well put together. Lead guitarist Joe Marcinek is actually the keyboardist in the band Fresh Hops, so now turning over to the guitar he has proved himself to be a very dynamic and well-rounded musician.”

The Joe Marcinek Band featuring Jason Hahn and Delvon Lamarr play their Rock Island engagement on January 3, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)506-4924 and visiting RIBCO.com.

Music

Mike Schulz

