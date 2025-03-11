11 Mar 2025

Joe Marcinek's Dead Funk Summit, March 21

By Reader Staff

Joe Marcinek's Dead Funk Summit at the Redstone Room -- March 21.

Friday, March 21, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Delivering high-energy numbers from an album inspired by the musical worlds of the Grateful Dead and New Orleans funk, a rock, folk, and psychedelia master bring Joe Marcinek’s Dead Folk Summit to Davenport's Redstone Room on March 21, this singular night of entertainment boasting performers Melody Trucks, The Fitzkee Brothers, and others alongside Marcinek himself.

Having spent years touring nationally from New York to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, and led by singer/songwriter/guitarist Marcinek, the March 21 headliner's Joe Marcinek Band has featured numerous prominent guest artists over the years, among them: Bernie Worrell (P-Funk, Talking Heads), Melvin Seals (Jerry Garcia Band), George Porter JR (The Meters), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Alan Evans (Soulive), Kris Myers (Umphrey’s McGee), Tony Hall (Dumpstaphunk, Dave Mathews & Friends), Shaun Martin (Snarky Puppy, Kirk Franklin), Allen Aucoin (the Disco Biscuits), Marty Sammon (Buddy Guy), Jason Hann (String Cheese Incident / EOTO), Erik “Jesus” Coomes (Lettuce), Borahm Lee (Break Science), Jennifer Hartswick and Natalie Cressman (Trey Anastasio Band), Mike Greenfield (Lotus), Borham Lee (Break Science), Steve Molitz (Phil Lesh & Friends / Particle) Joey Porter (The Motet / Juno What), Fareed Haque, Scott Metzger, Nate Werth (Snarky Puppy) Garrett Sayers (The Motet) Allie Kral (Yonder Mountain String Band), Freekbass, Vinnie Amico, and Jim Loughlin (moe.).

Critically lauded as well as continually popular with audiences, the Joe Marcinek Band had also amassed numerous raves from music reviewers over the years. Reviewing Marcinek's ensemble in their album Both Sides, Chicago Jazz magazine wrote, "“The perfectly paced jazz-funk tunes pop up in a few spots on Both Sides. First off, there’s the title track, which in a fair world would be getting airplay on jazz radio stations throughout the country and would turn Joe into a minor celebrity. Marcinek shows a lot of depth for a player his age – he knows how to get a lot out of a solo. He’s got a jazz guy’s harmonic smarts, a rock guy’s knack for tension and release and a funk player’s sense of pocket.” Drive In magazine, meanwhile, raved, "For being a band-built primarily on improvisations with guest artists at each event, this studio album is very well put together. Lead guitarist Joe Marcinek is actually the keyboardist in the band Fresh Hops, so now turning over to the guitar he has proved himself to be a very dynamic and well-rounded musician.”

Joe Marcinek's Dead Funk Summit takes the Redstone Room stage on March 21 with featured performers Melody Trucks and the Fitzkee Brothers, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15-18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.

