“An Evening with Joel Kosche & Brandon Gibbs,” December 11

Wednesday, December 11, 7 p.m.

Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, 2606 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

In a special evening of rock featuring acclaimed talents from Collective Soul and Devil City Angels, Joel Kosche and Brandon Gibbs merge their talents for a December 11 concert at Davenport's Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, performing a high-energy acoustic show that features songs from each of their own catalogs plus music from various bands each talent has performed with individually and together.

Best known for his 13-year tenure as the lead guitarist of the rock band Collective Soul, Kosche is also a solo artist who tours with his backing musicians as The Joel Kosche Band, and his debut solo album Fight Years was released in 2010. Kosche taught himself to play guitar at age 13, and later trained in classical guitar. Active in Atlanta's music scene, he co-founded the band Rhapsody, and in 1994, along with other members of Rhapsody, he co-founded the progressive rock band Jovian Storm which achieved local success with the album Magic Show. During this time, Kosche showed his progressive-rock influences by authoring and co-authoring several epic pieces in the tradition of his favorite bands such as Queen, Kansas, and Yes.

After the dissolution of Jovian Storm, Kosche fronted the band Steep in which he sang lead vocals and embraced a leaner "American rock" style. Kosche eventually landed a gig as the guitar tech for the rock band Collective Soul. Ross Childress, Collective Soul's original lead guitarist, left the band in 2001, with Kosche taking his place. Collective Soul performed their first concert with Kosche in Brisbane, Australia, on September 5, less than two weeks before the release of the greatest hits compilation 7even Year Itch. Kosche continued to tour with Collective Soul and later became an official member of the band. Kosche's debut studio album with Collective Soul, Youth, was released in 2004, and two years later, Kosche announced that he would be leaving Steep to focus on Collective Soul exclusively.

Lauded for being a radiant songwriter, guitarist, frontman, and worldwide performer, Gibbs' music and lyrics transcend the genres of rock, blues, country, and pop, and with breakout songs including "Rain Whiskey," "Lost Boys," "Hero," “This Town," “Rich For Life," and “First Friend," the artist has built a solid reputation of bringing fans and listeners on a musical journey they won't soon forget. Gibbs' passion for guitar began around the age of eight, and six years later he and his twin brother Brent formed The Gibbs Brothers Band and would perform together for the next 10 years while also writing and recording together.

When Brandon and Brent parted ways musically in 2010, the former began traveling extensively as a solo artist. Gibbs also helped form the band Cheap Thrill, which featured two of the members of the multi-platinum band Cinderella. They toured nationally and internationally for two years, and while Gibbs continued writing during his downtime, his song "This Town" was picked up by the John Force Racing Team and was eventually used for ESPN’s NHRA division for three consecutive seasons. In June of 2014, Gibbs joined forces with Rikki Rockett (Poison), Tracii Guns (L. A. Guns), and Eric Brittingham (Cinderella) to form Devil City Angels. Their first single "All My People," which was previously written and recorded by both Gibbs brothers, was used in the State Farm segment on the 2014 Monday Night Football Countdown. Devil City Angels released their self-titled record in September of 2015, which also featured three songs that Gibbs previously co-wrote with his twin, plus another song that Brandon wrote about his grandfather.

An Evening with Joel Kosche & Brandon Gibbs takes place at Davenport's Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill on December 11, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $12 at the door, and more information is available by calling (563)232-8890 and visiting TheGypsyHighway.com.