John Daversa and Tal Cohen, April 13

Saturday, April 13, 6:30 p.m.

Sound Conservatory, 504 17th Street, Moline IL

Presenting an evening of breaking boundaries and feeding on each other's musical inspiration, jazz masters and Grammy Award winners John Daversa and Tal Cohen will team up for a special concert event at Moline's Sound Conservatory, their April 13 The Art of Duo engagement sure to deliver an unforgettable performance that redefines the jazz experience.

John Daversa is a jazz trumpeter, electronic valve instrument (EVI) player, composer, arranger, conductor, bandleader, producer, and educator with degrees from UCLA, California Institute of the Arts, and a doctorate from USC. He is Chair of Studio Music and Jazz at University of Miami, Frost School of Music and directs the Frost Concert Jazz Band. Before this appointment, he taught the Jazz Studies Program at California State University, Northridge, and regularly performs with the John Daversa Progressive Big Band, John Daversa Small Band, and is a guest conductor and soloist all over the world.

Daversa has worked with Moonchild, Fiona Apple, Burt Bacharach, Joe Cocker, Andraé Crouch, Gin, Herbie Hancock, Holiday on Ice, Regina Spektor, Andy Williams, and The Yellowjackets, and his playing has been featured on film and television, including in The Five-Year Engagement, Key & Peele, The King of Queens, and Promised Land. Additionally, his album American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom won three Grammy Awards: for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album, Best Improvised Jazz Solo, and Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Cappella.

Tal Cohen is a Grammy Award winning jazz pianist currently located in Miami. He has received much acclaim, including winning the Barry Harris National Piano Competition, and was the recipient of the prestigious Freedman Fellowship. Cohen performed to a sold-out crowd at the Sydney Opera House, and recently, the artist has been playing around the globe with Terence Blanchard, Greg Osby, Ignacio Berroa, Joe Lovano, and others.

He currently leads his own ensemble which has performed at Iconic jazz festivals and venues that include Jazzbez Jazz Festival (Ukraine), Detroit Jazz Festival, Melbourne Jazz Festival (Australia), and a three-week residency at the Black Cat (San Francisco), and the pianist's most recent album Gentle Giants has received international acclaim and gained him many glowing notices, including a four-star review from Downbeat Magazine. Cohen has become one of the most in-demand pianists as he continues to internationally tour with his unique blend of Jewish melodies, traditional jazz harmony, and an impeccable rhythmic pallet forging a path to be remembered. As noted by iconic, Oscar-nominated musician Terence Blanchard, "Tal Cohen is one of the brightest stars playing the piano to come along in a long time and has the promise of being at the top of the curve changing our minds about music "

John Daversa and Tal Cohen play their The Art of Duo concert in Moline on April 13, admission to the 7:30 p.m. event is $20-45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting SoundConservatory.com.