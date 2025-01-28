John Mueller's Winter Dance Party, February 7

Friday, February 7, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Honoring the legendary "day the music died" with a nonstop celebration full of musical life, the touring artists of John Mueller's Winter Dance Party take the stage at Davenport's Capitol Theatre on February 7, the night a tribute to the eternal magic of rock-and-roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and "The Big Bopper" J. P. Richardson.

John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party” is the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper's final tour in 1959, as well as the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens, and Richardson estates. Each live concert performance includes more than two hours of unbridled, high-voltage entertainment featuring all of its legends' hit songs of the '50s era: "That'll Be The Day," "Peggy Sue," "Oh, Boy," "Rave On," "La Bamba," "Chantilly Lace," and many, many more. John Mueller, the critically acclaimed former star of the U.S. touring version of the London/Broadway hit musical Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, performs as Buddy Holly, while Linwood Sasser fills the legendary footsteps of the Big Bopper. Ray Anthony performs as Ritchie Valens and was a renowned star of the "Legends of Rock and Roll" show at the Imperial Palace in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the trio's authentic and energetic four-piece band (guitar, drums, stand up bass and sax) includes noted musician Craig Harbaugh on saxophone.

This touring sensation has performed in front of more than 2 million people on national TV for the Jerry Lewis Telethon, and has also traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada, playing at theatres, performing-arts centers, ballrooms, corporate events, casinos, and even the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with John Mellencamp, Marshall Crenshaw, and others. Highlights over the years have included receiving the keys to the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin, playing in the legendary Surf ballroom on the same day Buddy, Ritchie, and the Big Bopper did 50 years prior, and performing on stage with Maria Elena Holly (Buddy's widow), Niki Sullivan (an original Cricket band member) and Tommy Allsup (original Winter Dance Party guitarist and legendary Nashville producer).

John Mueller's Winter Dance Party comes to Davenport on February 7, admission to the 8 p.m. show is $35-65, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.