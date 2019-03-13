John Németh, March 21

Thursday, March 21, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Called “one of the top-tier performers of soul and blues music” by Blues Blast magazine and “a strong songwriter and performer with magnetic stage presence” by Elmore, Blues Music Award winner John Németh takes the stage at Davenport's Redstone Room on March 21 in support of his most recent album Feelin' Freaky, a work BluesMatters.com described as “a superb, eclectic, easy-listening release by a man at the top of his game.”

A native of Boise, Idaho, the 44-year-old Németh played in local groups in his teenage years, and later formed Fat John & the 3 Slims with his friend Tom Moore, performing between five and seven nights a week for almost a decade. By 2000, Németh was supplying backing to Junior Watson and separately fronting his own band The Jacks, and in 2002, he self-released his first album The Jack of Harps. Németh's solo debut Come & Get It followed in 2004, and in 2006, the bluesman signed a recording contract with Blind Pig Records. Released in 2007, his subsequent album Magic Touch found Living Blues stating “Magic Touch gives hope that the blues will survive” and earned Németh a Blues Music Award nomination for “Best New Artist Debut.” The musician also appeared on Elvin Bishop's Grammy-nominated The Blues Roles On, and Németh's 2009 release Love Me Tonight reached number six on Billboard's Top Blues Albums Chart.

His fourth solo release Name the Day! also made it to number six on the Billboard chart, and was followed the 2012 recordings Soul Live and Blues Live, 2014's Memphis Grease, and most recently 2017's Feelin' Freaky. Németh received an incredible five nominations at the 2013 Blues Music Awards – cited for “B.B. King Entertainer of the Year,” “Contemporary Blues Album,” “Instrumentalist – Harmonica,” “Soul Blues Album,” and “Soul Blues Male Artist” – and won a BMA the following year as “Soul Blues Male Artist of the Year.” With the artist's recent accomplishments including opening sets for the likes of Robert Cray, Earl Thomas, and Keb' Mo', AllMusic.com raved that he is a “vocalist with great range, ability, and soulfulness,” adding that Németh has “also developed into a topnotch blues-harmonica player.”

John Németh plays Davenport's Redstone Room on March 21 with an opening set by Iowa Blues Challenge winners The Candymakers, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 or visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.