“Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience,” November 8

Wednesday, November 8, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Many of the greatest hits from one of the all-time-great recording artists will be brought to glorious life at Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 8, with the touring sensation Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience delivering a thrilling multi-media event that inspired the artist's son John Carter Cash to state, "This brand-new concert experience will bring my father and his music back to fans all around the world."

Bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to the stage in a way that audiences haven’t seen or heard before, Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience delivers classic video of its artist from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, while a live band and singers accompany him in perfect sync. This concert event will showcase iconic performances from the TV program and highlight the spirit of its legendary talent by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire," and “I Walk the Line,” and also share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed -- particularly the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits, enabling the music to never stop in this truly unique concert event.

Born to poor cotton farmers in Kingsland, Arkansas, Cash rose to fame during the mid-1950s in the burgeoning rockabilly scene in Memphis, Tennessee, after serving four years in the Air Force. He traditionally began his concerts by simply introducing himself with "Hello, I'm Johnny Cash," followed by "Folsom Prison Blues," one of his signature songs. His other best-loved numbers include "I Walk the Line," "Ring of Fire," "Get Rhythm," and "Man in Black," and Cash also recorded humorous tunes such as "One Piece at a Time" and "A Boy Named Sue"; a duet with his future wife June called "Jackson" (followed by many further duets after their wedding); and railroad songs such as "Hey, Porter," "Orange Blossom Special," and "Rock Island Line." During the last stage of his career before his 2003 passing, Cash covered songs by contemporary rock artists, and among his most notable covers were "Hurt" by Nine Inch Nails, "Rusty Cage" by Soundgarden, and "Personal Jesus" by Depeche Mode. Cash is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 90 million records worldwide. His genre-spanning music embraced country, rock and roll, rockabilly, blues, folk, and gospel sounds, and this crossover appeal earned him the rare honor of being inducted into the Country Music, Rock and Roll, and Gospel Music Halls of Fame.

The national tour of Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience lands in Davenport on November 8, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $33-73, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.