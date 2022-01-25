JoJo Siwa, February 4

Thursday, February 4, 7 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

A platinum-selling singer, YouTube sensation, and winner of four Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, the 18-year-old pop star JoJo Siwa brings her national “D.R.E.A.M.” tour to Moline's TaxSlayer Center on February 4, the artist listed in 2020 as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world.

Born in Omaha in 2003, Siwa is the daughter of Jessalynn Lombardi, a professional dance instructor from Iowa, and Tom Siwa, a chiropractor from Nebraska. She started her career as a top-five finalist and the youngest contestant on the second season of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, produced by Abby Lee Miller of Dance Moms fame, and appeared on the show with her mother, not being eliminated from the TV contest until week nine. Afterward, Siwa soon began to appear on Dance Moms, beginning with auditioning for Miller's "ALDC" dance competition team in 2014 and being selected for the team in early 2015. The following May, Siwa released "Boomerang," which addresses the subject of online bullying, for download, and its video went on to be viewed more than 900 million times, receiving 2.5 million likes. She also released a previous single, "I Can Make U Dance," the same year.

After signing with Nickelodeon in 2017, Siwa appeared in the film Blurt! with Jace Norman and the series Lip Sync Battle Shorties with Nick Cannon. Siwa later competed in season three of The Masked Singer as "T-Rex," and at the age of 16, she was the youngest contestant to appear on the show until Honey Boo Boo performed as one half of "Beach Ball" in season six. Siwa also competed on the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars, in which she was part of the first same-sex dancing partnership in the show's history. She and her partner, Jenna Johnson, ultimately placed second, and in 2018, Siwa was named the Breakout Artist of the Year by Vivid Seats. Additional accolades include Siwa being acknowledged among Time's annual ranking of the 100 most influential people in the world in September of 2020, on Fast Company's Queer 50 list in 2021, and as "Favorite Social Music Star" at both the 2019 and 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

JoJo Siwa performs locally in her “D.R.E.A.M.” tour with special guests the Belles, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $39.50-69.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.