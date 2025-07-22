Jon Pardi, August 3

Sunday, August 3, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Revered for such chart-topping Billboard singles as “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt on My Boots,” “Heartache Medication,” and “Last Night Lonely,” country-music star and Grand Ole Opry member Jon Pardi plays the final grandstand concert of the 2025 Mississippi Valley Fair, his 2025 Honkytonk Hollywood praised by Pro Country Music as an album that "captures what we've already loved about Pardi for nearly 12 years."

Since first hitting the country landscape, Pardi has separated himself from the pack, carving a lane that was all his own by producing, writing, and singing songs he created from the melodies up, and earning praise for it. Having “cut a path through modern country’s embrace of pop, hip-hop and EDM” (The New York Times), ACM and CMA award-winning artist Jon Pardi is a “hero in the making” (Variety) with “an emboldened work ... that draws both vitality and assurance from his anything-but-sterile relationship to his tradition’s modern era” (NPR). With his “state-of-the-art blend of traditional instrumentation and progressive grooves that point to country’s future” (Rolling Stone), Pardi is “a leader among a growing number of artists bringing back fiddle, steel and twang” (People). His “long-lasting mark on the genre” (MusicRow) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path with “the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love, can still work on a mass scale” (Variety). Filled with fiddle, twang and steel guitar, Pardi continues to “apply new ideas to country’s old sounds” (Los Angeles Times) and “bring authenticity back into Country music” (People).

2023 saw a series of career milestones for the California-native, including a surprise moment at California’s famed Stagecoach Festival in April, where country icon Alan Jackson formally invited Pardi to join as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. His history-making induction on October 24, presented by Opry member Garth Brooks, officially welcomed him as the first artist from California ever inducted. Additionally, the Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter/producer released his first-ever Christmas record, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, featuring 12 songs including original music, holiday classics, and unexpected covers.

Pardi recently celebrated his sixth career number one on Country radio, “Your Heart Or Mine,” off of his ACM Album of the Year nominated project, Mr. Saturday Night. Featured by NPR, Paste, Billboard, and The Tennessean, Pardi’s album Mr. Saturday Night proved Pardi “might be the most successful at combining the old-school sound with today’s need for hooks” (Nash News), earning praise for his ability to “blaze his own trail over the past decade” (Billboard) with a “refusal to chase (that) sets Mr. Saturday Night apart” (Taste of Country). The album earned Pardi back-to-back Album of the Year nominations and reunited the producing team of Bart Butler, Ryan Gore and Pardi, the same team behind the boards of his critically acclaimed CMA and ACM Album of the Year nominated project, Heartache Medication. Heartache Medication debuted among the top albums on Billboard’s Country Albums chart and was named in 2019 Rolling Stone’s “Best Album of the Year” and by the Los Angeles Times as one of the (Top 10) “Best Albums of the Year.” Heartache Medication followed his breakthrough platinum-selling album, California Sunrise, which featured the multi-platinum, chart-topping hits “Dirt on My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache on the Dance Floor” and “Night Shift.”

Jon Pardi plays his 2025 Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand concert on August 3, admission to the 8 p.m. event is included with the purchase of an MVP Fun Card, and more information is available by calling (563)326-5338 and visiting MVFair.com.