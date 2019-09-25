Jon Wayne & the Pain, October 3

Thursday, October 3, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With GratefulWeb.com calling them “the true definition of road warriors, boasting over 20 shows a month,” the touring musicians of Jon Wayne & the Pain play an October 3 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, sharing the exhilarating reggae stylings gifts that led The Pier to praise their output that “crosses genres with tracks that build from dub loops and explode into powerful party anthems.”

Based in Minneapolis and composed of frontman Jon Weight (lead vocals and acoustic guitar), Chuckie Torgerson (bass), Weston Schick (electric wind instruments and keyboards), and Teeto Miller (drums), the electronic reggae-dub innovators of Jon Wayne & the Pain have been mesmerizing fans for more than a decade with their signature blend of electronic beats fused with upbeat roots-reggae music and a psychedelic funk. The Twin Cities-based ensemble burst onto the scene in 2007, following their debut of their self-titled album, and since then have been building a dedicated Midwest fan following through extensive touring, influential songwriting, and multi-dimensional jamming. Currently playing more than 130 shows per year, Jon Wayne & the Pain has performed at some of the nation's most renowned music and art festivals, among them Electric Forest, Summer Camp, Cali Roots, and Wakarusa, and has twice sold out concerts at the Minneapolis venue The Cabooze, with more than 1,000 fans in attendance both nights.

In addition to releasing the albums Live from Moscow in 2011 and Live from the District in 2014, the band's discography includes 2010's Follow Through, 2013's Surrender, and 2017's Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe, the latter of which hit number seven on iTunes' Reggae Albums chart and number 14 on Billboard's Reggae Albums chart. That recording also earned Jon Wayne & the Pain some of its strongest reviews to date. Broadway World praised the “highly evolved new album” and the band's “fresh and current sound,” while Top Shelf Reggae declared that Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe boasted “so many twists and turns when it comes to genre-bending” that “any music lover won't be disappointed.”

Jon Wayne & the Pain play the Redstone Room on October 3 with an opening set by Medicine for the People's Chase Makai, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $12-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 or visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.