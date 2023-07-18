Jordan Davis, August 2

Wednesday, August 2

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Boasting two top-10 albums on Billboard's U.S. Country chart in 2018's Home State and this past February's Bluebird Days, singer/songwriter Jordan Davis, on August 2, serves as the second grandstand act in the 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair, the artist's chart-topping U.S. Country Airplay smashes including "Singles You Up," "What My World Spins Around," and, with Luke Kirby, 2021's "Buy Dirt."

Thirty-five-year-old Jordan Carl Wheeler Davis was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and his uncle Stan Paul Davis wrote Tracy Lawrence's hit singles "Today's Lonely Fool" and "Better Man, Better Off." Stan's nephew graduated with an Environmental Science degree from Louisiana State University, and after graduation, he moved to Nashville in 2012 and secured a recording contract with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2016. Davis' debut single "Singles You Up," which he wrote with Steven Dale Jones and Justin Ebach, debuted in mid-2017 and hit number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in April of the following year. The song's corresponding debut album, Home State, was released in March of 2018, and was produced by Paul DiGiovanni, guitarist for Boys Like Girls. The album's second single, "Take It from Me," was released to country radio that May, and reached number two on the Country Airplay chart in March of 2019, while Home State's third single, "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot," which premiered in April, also topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

In May of 2020, Davis announced the release of his self-titled EP, which was also produced by DiGiovanni. The EP was preceded by the release of its tracks "Cool Anymore," "Detours," and "Almost Maybes," and Davis was nominated for ACM Song of the Year and Single of the Year for the chart-topping sensation "Buy Dirt." The duo consequently won Song of the Year, and Davis went on to co-write the single "Broken Umbrella" by Jojo Mason. In November 2022, Davis performed at the halftime show at the 109th Grey Cup in Regina, Saskatchewan, alongside Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross, and earlier in 2023, the singer/songwriter released his sophomore studio album Bluebird Days, which led RoughStock to praise the artist for his "conversational singing style and charm and his consistency as he grows into his storyteller days as one of mainstream country music's best and brightest artists."

Jordan Davis performs his Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds set at 8 p.m. on August 2, and $85-110 MVF Fun Cards are required for admittance into any and all Grandstand concerts this summer. For more information on the concert and the Mississippi Valley Fair, call (563)326-5338 and visit MVFair.com.