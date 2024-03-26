Jordan Davis, April 11

Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

With his 2023 album Bluebird Days praised by Holler Country as a work that "gives his commercial appeal the firmest songwriter’s massage we’ve heard in his work yet," chart-topping country singer/songwriter Jordan Davis headlines an April 11 concert at Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK, the artist's laurels including four Academy of Country Music Award nominations and a Country Music Association Award win for Song of the Year “Buy Dirt” with Luke Bryan.

Jordan Carl Wheeler Davis was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1988, and with country music running in his family, his uncle Stan Paul Davis wrote Tracy Lawrence's hit singles "Today's Lonely Fool" and "Better Man, Better Off." After earning an environmental science degree from Louisiana State University in 2012, Davis moved to Nashville, and went on to secure a recording contract with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2016. The nascent artist's debut single "Singles You Up" was released in mid-2017, the song a collaboration with Steven Dale Jones and Justin Ebach. "Singles You Up" hit number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in April of 2018, while Davis' corresponding debut album Home State was released a month prior. A second single from Home State, "Take It from Me," was released to country radio that May, and it reached number two on the Country Airplay chart the following March. The album's third single "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" debuted on country radio in April of 2019, and also topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

In May of 2020, Davis announced the release of his self-titled EP which, like Home State, was produced by Boys Like Girls guitarist Paul DiGiovanni. The EP was preceded by the release of "Cool Anymore," "Detours," and "Almost Maybes," the latter a top-five single on Country Airplay. Since then, Davis scored two additional chart-topping singles in "Buy Dirt" featuring Luke Bryan and "What My World Spins Around," as well as a pair of top-10 hits in "Next Thing You Know" and "Tucson Too Late." With Davis' quartet of Academy of Country Music Award nods including citations for New Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Event of the Year, the latter three for “Buy Dirt,” that hit song also scored its artist a Billboard Music Award nomination for Top Country Song and a CMT Music Award nomination for Collaborative Video of the Year. Davis also landed CMT recognition for “What My World Spins Around,” short-listed for Breakthrough Video of the Year.

Jordan Davis brings his national tour to the Moline amphitheater on April 11 alongside special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $40.50-100.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.